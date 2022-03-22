US Stamps
Recent U.S., U.N. stamps receive Scott catalog numbers
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the pair of high-denomination stamps for expedited mail service: the $8.95 Monument Valley Priority Mail stamp and the $26.95 Palace of Fine Arts Priority Mail Express stamp. Also Scott official are the four Title IX stamps and their imperforate counterparts from uncut press sheets without die cuts. The U.N. Sports for Peace stamps for use from U.N. headquarters in New York City and the offices in Geneva, Switzerland, and Vienna, Austria, also received Scott numbers.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5666 $8.95 Monument Valley, Utah
5667 $26.95 Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco, California
5668 (58c) Title IX – Runner
a. Imperforate
5669 (58c) Title IX – Swimmer
a. Imperforate
5670 (58c) Title IX – Gymnast
a. Imperforate
5671 (58c) Title IX – Soccer Player
a. Imperforate
b. Block of 4, #5668-5671
c. Imperforate block of 4, #5668a-5671a
United Nations – New York
1286 58c Sports for Peace – Ice Hockey Player and Goaltender
1287 58c Sports for Peace – Three Ice Hockey Players and Puck
a. Horiz. pair, #1286-1287
1288 $1.30 Sports for Peace – Snowboarder with Yellow Green Vest
1289 $1.30 Sports for Peace – Snowboarder with Orange Vest
a. Horiz. pair, #1288-1289
1290 $1.30 Year of the Tiger – Tiger Facing Right + label
1291 $1.30 Year of the Tiger – Tiger Facing Left + label
a. Horiz. pair, #1290-1291 + 2 labels
United Nations – Geneva
710 58c Sports for Peace – Feet of Figure Skater
711 58c Sports for Peace – Figure Skaters
a. Horiz. pair, #710-711
712 $1.30 Sports for Peace – Four-man Bobsled
713 $1.30 Sports for Peace – Monobob
a. Horiz. pair, #712-713
United Nations – Vienna
687 85c Sports for Peace – Curler Delivering Stone
688 85c Sports for Peace – Curling Stones and Brooms
a. Horiz. pair, #687-688
689 €1.80 Sports for Peace – Skier in Air
690 €1.80 Sports for Peace – Skier on Snow
a. Horiz. pair, #689-690
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the April 18 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 2, 2022, 2 PM
Recent U.S., U.N. stamps receive Scott catalog numbers
-
US StampsApr 1, 2022, 7 PM
APS Summer Seminar to move online for 2022
-
Postal UpdatesApr 1, 2022, 4 PM
UPS pays $5.3 million to settle mail claims
-
World StampsApr 1, 2022, 12 PM
London 2022 international stamp exhibition offered much to do and see