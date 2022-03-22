Recent U.S., U.N. stamps receive Scott catalog numbers

Apr 2, 2022, 10 AM

The United States $8.95 Monument Valley Priority Mail and $26.95 Palace of Fine Arts Priority Mail Express stamps issued Feb. 14 are among recent U.S. and United Nations stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the pair of high-denomination stamps for expedited mail service: the $8.95 Monument Valley Priority Mail stamp and the $26.95 Palace of Fine Arts Priority Mail Express stamp. Also Scott official are the four Title IX stamps and their imperforate counterparts from uncut press sheets without die cuts. The U.N. Sports for Peace stamps for use from U.N. headquarters in New York City and the offices in Geneva, Switzerland, and Vienna, Austria, also received Scott numbers.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5666 $8.95 Monument Valley, Utah

5667 $26.95 Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco, California

5668 (58c) Title IX – Runner

a. Imperforate

5669 (58c) Title IX – Swimmer

a. Imperforate

5670 (58c) Title IX – Gymnast

a. Imperforate

5671 (58c) Title IX – Soccer Player

a. Imperforate

b. Block of 4, #5668-5671

c. Imperforate block of 4, #5668a-5671a

United Nations – New York

1286 58c Sports for Peace – Ice Hockey Player and Goaltender

1287 58c Sports for Peace – Three Ice Hockey Players and Puck

a. Horiz. pair, #1286-1287

1288 $1.30 Sports for Peace – Snowboarder with Yellow Green Vest

1289 $1.30 Sports for Peace – Snowboarder with Orange Vest

a. Horiz. pair, #1288-1289

1290 $1.30 Year of the Tiger – Tiger Facing Right + label

1291 $1.30 Year of the Tiger – Tiger Facing Left + label

a. Horiz. pair, #1290-1291 + 2 labels

United Nations – Geneva

710 58c Sports for Peace – Feet of Figure Skater

711 58c Sports for Peace – Figure Skaters

a. Horiz. pair, #710-711

712 $1.30 Sports for Peace – Four-man Bobsled

713 $1.30 Sports for Peace – Monobob

a. Horiz. pair, #712-713

United Nations – Vienna

687 85c Sports for Peace – Curler Delivering Stone

688 85c Sports for Peace – Curling Stones and Brooms

a. Horiz. pair, #687-688

689 €1.80 Sports for Peace – Skier in Air

690 €1.80 Sports for Peace – Skier on Snow

a. Horiz. pair, #689-690

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the April 18 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

