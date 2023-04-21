Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28

Apr 28, 2023, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Rocky Mountain Stamp Show, sponsored by the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Philatelic Exhibitions Inc., has selected birds of Colorado as the theme for its 72nd show.

The event will occur May 26-28 at the same location as last year, Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Exhibition Halls A and B, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, Colo.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show will feature at least 35 dealers and up to 400 frames of exhibits. In accordance with the show theme, representatives of Denver Audubon will be available to answer any Colorado bird questions and share their knowledge.

The George Brett Cup, which honors an exhibit of 20th-century material, will be awarded by the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors. This is the sixth year the Rocky Mountain show has been selected to host the competition.

To qualify, an exhibit must have earned a grand or reserve grand award at a stamp show during the previous three years.

The Rocky Mountain Stamp Show is a World Series of Philately show. The multi-frame grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show on Aug. 10-13

in Cleveland, Ohio.

Societies in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show will include the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors, Rhodesian Study Circle, Colorado Postal History Society, and Philatelic Society for Greater Southern Africa.

Several philately of Southern Africa presentations are scheduled throughout the weekend.

On each day of the show, there will be a “What’s in Your Attic?” table, where collectors will provide free, no-obligation evaluations of stamp collections. This is an opportunity for those who have inherited collections and others to learn about their holdings and philatelic terminology.

The Rocky Mountain Stamp Show offers Stamp Camp for youth ages 8 to 14. Through various hands-on activities, including identifying stamps and creating exhibits, Stamp Camp introduces participants to stamp collecting.

The show also will feature the Boy Scout stamp collecting merit badge workshop. Seating is limited to 12, and registration is required.

A new youth activity this year is Stamp Detective, where children must study and solve a philatelic-related crime. Other new additions are Wide World of Sports and Passports to Adventure. Old favorites include Wildlife Safari, Greetings from America, design a stamp and treasure tubs.

The Rocky Mountain Philatelic Library auction will run throughout the weekend, concluding on Sunday. Various philatelic items will be available to bid on. More information can be found on the website www.rmplauctions.org.

The Rocky Mountain Stamp Show will be a joint event with the Denver Postcard and Paper Show, held Friday and Saturday. For more information on the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show, visit online.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter