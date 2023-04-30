Jun 6, 2023, 11 AM

In early June, the Scott catalog editors assigned numbers to recently issued United States stamps. Included in the new listings are Scott numbers for the five nondenominated (63¢) Roy Liechtenstein forever commemorative stamps issued April 24.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in Scott Stamp Monthly.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (63¢) Tulip Blossoms booklet and coil stamps issued April 5 in Woodburn, Ore. Also Scott official are the nondenominated (63¢) Freedom Flag booklet and coil stamps issued April 10 in Freedom, Maine. In addition, Scott numbers were assigned to the five nondenominated (63¢) forever commemorative stamps celebrating paintings by Roy Lichtenstein that were issued April 24 in die-cut panes of 20 and imperforate panes of 20 from uncut press sheets without die cuts. Rounding out this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (63¢) forever commemorative stamp celebrating children’s author Tomie dePaola, which was also issued in die-cut panes of 20 and imperforate panes of 20.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2024 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5767 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾ vert. coil stamp – Pink tulip with yellowish base

5768 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾ vert. coil stamp – Purple tulip with white base

5769 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾ vert. coil stamp – Pink and orange tulip

5770 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾ vert. coil stamp – Lilac tulip

5771 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾ vert. coil stamp – Orange and red tulip

5772 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾ vert. coil stamp – Dark purple tulip

5773 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾ vert. coil stamp – Brownish tulip with white base

5774 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾ vert. coil stamp – Pink tulip with white base

5775 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾ vert. coil stamp – Pink tulip with yellowish background

5776 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾ vert. coil stamp – White tulip with purplish base

a. Horiz. strip of 10, #5767-5776

Plate number strips are listed in strips of 10 (one of each stamp) and 17 (containing #5770-5772 and two each #5767-5769, 5773-5776.

5777 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp – Brownish tulip with white base

5778 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp – Pink tulip with yellowish base

5779 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp – Pink tulip with white base

5780 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp – Orange and red tulip

5781 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp – Purple tulip with white base

5782 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp – Lilac tulip

5783 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp – Pink and orange tulip

5784 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp – Dark purple tulip

5785 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp – White tulip with purplish base

5786 (63c) Tulip Blossoms serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp – Pink tulip with white background

a. Block of 10, #5777-5786

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5777-5786

5787 (63c) Flag and “Freedom,” serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ sheet stamp, with microprinted “USPS” at right of lowest flag stripe (Banknote printing)

5788 (63c) Flag and “Freedom,” serpentine die cut 9½ vert. coil stamp, with microprinted “USPS” below lower left corner of flag field (Ashton-Potter print)

5789 (63c) Flag and “Freedom,” serpentine die cut 10¾ coil stamp, with microprinted “USPS” at right of lowest flag stripe, stamps not adjacent on roll (Banknote printing)

a. Serpentine die cut 11, stamps adjacent on roll (Banknote printing)

5790 (63c) Flag and “Freedom,” serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp, with microprinted “USPS” below lower left corner of flag field (Ashton-Potter print)

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5791 (63c) Flag and “Freedom,” serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ on 2 or 3 sides booklet stamp, with microprinted “USPS” at right of lowest flag stripe (Banknote printing)

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5792 (63c) Paintings by Roy Lichtenstein – Standing Explosion (Red), 1965

a. Imperforate

5793 (63c) Paintings by Roy Lichtenstein – Modern Painting I, 1966

a. Imperforate

5794 (63c) Paintings by Roy Lichtenstein – Still Life with Crystal Bowl, 1972

a. Imperforate

5795 (63c) Paintings by Roy Lichtenstein – Still Life with Goldfish, 1972

a. Imperforate

5796 (63c) Paintings by Roy Lichtenstein – Portrait of a Woman, 1979

a. Imperforate

b. Horiz. strip of 5, #5792-5796

c. Imperforate horiz. strip of 5, #5792a-5796a

5797 (63c) Tomie dePaola

a. Imperforate

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the June 2023 Scott Stamp Monthly. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

