San Diego show to host Feb. 24 first day for $10 Floral Geometry stamp

The United States Postal Service is adding a $10 stamp to its current series of dollar-denominated stamps featuring geometric floral patterns. The new $10 Floral Geometry stamp will be issued Feb. 24 at the San Diego Stamp Show in San Diego.

By Charles Snee

On Feb. 24, the United States Postal Service will issue the third stamp in its current series of high-denomination definitive (regular-issue) stamps depicting geometric floral patterns.

A first-day ceremony for the new $10 Floral Geometry stamp is scheduled to take place on the first day of the Feb. 24-26 San Diego Stamp Show at the San Diego Mission Valley Hilton, 901 Camino del Rio S., in San Diego.

The $10 Floral Geometry stamp was printed in panes of four. Banknote Corporation of America, one of the U.S. Postal Service’s two contract printers, produced the stamp in a quantity of 500,000 (125,000 panes).

The first two Floral Geometry stamps, denominated $2 and $5 (Scott 5700 and 5701), were issued June 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The $2 stamp was issued in panes of 10, and the $5 stamp in panes of four.

Spaeth Hill, a contemporary design firm in Alexandria, Va., designed the three Floral Geometry stamps. They showcase “a series of overlapping geometric shapes that mimic the symmetry of floral patterns found in nature. … The watercolor backgrounds and the glimmer of the foil-stamped designs and typography create a sophisticated look,” the Postal Service said.

On the $2 stamp, six circles overlap to form a symmetrical pattern that resembles a flower with six petals. Arrangements of dots combine with the circles to form additional geometric shapes.

More complexity appears in the design of the $5 stamp, which features the same pattern of circles, additional lines and different dot patterns. A triangle can be seen in combination with the flowerlike pattern.

Even greater intricacy is exhibited in the design of the new $10 stamp, which features a hexagon at the center. A flower with six symmetrical petals is nested inside the hexagon. The Postal Service said the designs become more complex as the denominations of the Floral Geometry stamps rise ($2 to $10).

Postal Service art director Antonio Alcala worked directly with Jill Spaeth and Nathan Hill of Spaeth Hill to create the designs for the Floral Geometry stamps.

“I’ve known Jill Spaeth and Nathan Hill for many years,” Alcala told Linn’s Stamp News. “No specific project led me to collaborate with them.”

“I was drawn to their demonstrated interest in exploring more experimental design solutions, including wrapping papers, furniture, and their design journal äntrepō,” Alcala said.

“From our initial conversations which imposed few guidelines, they explored a variety of directions. Ultimately, we decided on developing the floral geometry theme.”

The denomination of the $10 stamp, expressed as “10,” and the word “DOLLARS” are lettered down the left side. “USA” is printed between the two denomination elements. A small “2023” year date is in the top right corner.

A microprinted “USPS” will appear somewhere on the stamp, according to the USPS.

According to the Postal Service’s technical details for the new $10 stamp, Banknote Corporation of America printed it using offset lithography with foil stamping.

The geometric design, denomination and “USA” were printed using Kurz silver foil with an Alufin satin gloss.

On June 27, 2018, the USPS issued $1, $2 and $5 stamps (Scott 5295-5297) featuring an illustration of the head of Thomas Crawford’s bronze Statue of Freedom that sits atop the dome of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Of these three Statue of Freedom stamps, the $2 and $5 denominations are sold out at the Postal Service’s online Postal Store, while the $1 is still available.

The $2 and $5 Floral Geometry stamps are intended to replace their Statue of Freedom counterparts at post offices and philatelic centers.

