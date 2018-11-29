World Stamps
Scent added to Greenland Christmas stamps
By Denise McCarty
Some postal administrations like to add something a little extra to their Christmas stamps.
For example, Greenland Post issued its first scented stamps Oct. 22. They are for use on Christmas mail.
The 14-krone stamp shows cookies shaped like people, snowflakes and a map of Greenland, and smells like cinnamon. The 16kr stamp has a pine fragrance and shows the cookies hanging from a pine bough.
Ivinguak Stork Hoegh, the designer of the stamps, said: "When the aromas of Christmas pine and biscuits [cookies] fill the air we know that Christmas is approaching. This scent is evocative of childhood, good events, family gathering and, not least, love and calm.”
The Lowe-Martin Group printed the stamps by offset in separate sheets of 10. Unscented versions of the stamps are available in a booklet of 12 (six of each design).
