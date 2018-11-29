Scent added to Greenland Christmas stamps

Dec 11, 2018, 10 AM

Greenland’s Christmas stamps were produced in panes of 10 and in booklets of 12. The booklet stamps do not include added scents.

Christmas cookies in different shapes, including a map of Greenland, are pictured on this Christmas stamp issued Oct. 22 by Greenland Post. The stamp smells like cinnamon.

By Denise McCarty

Some postal administrations like to add something a little extra to their Christmas stamps.

For example, Greenland Post issued its first scented stamps Oct. 22. They are for use on Christmas mail.

The 14-krone stamp shows cookies shaped like people, snowflakes and a map of Greenland, and smells like cinnamon. The 16kr stamp has a pine fragrance and shows the cookies hanging from a pine bough.

Ivinguak Stork Hoegh, the designer of the stamps, said: "When the aromas of Christmas pine and biscuits [cookies] fill the air we know that Christmas is approaching. This scent is evocative of childhood, good events, family gathering and, not least, love and calm.”

The Lowe-Martin Group printed the stamps by offset in separate sheets of 10. Unscented versions of the stamps are available in a booklet of 12 (six of each design).

