Scott catalog numbers assigned to 2020 U.N. stamps

Jan 29, 2021, 1 PM

The Scott editors assigned catalog numbers to various 2020 United Nations stamps, including this $1.20 Earth Day stamp.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the U.N.-New York 55¢ and $1.20 Earth Day stamps. Also Scott official are U.N.-Geneva and U.N.-Vienna stamps showing World Heritage sites in Russia.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2022 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.N. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United Nations – New York

Nos. 1238-1242 are renumbered to Nos. 1240-1244

1238 55c Earth Day

1239 $1.20 Earth Day

1245 $1.20 Flag – Bahrain

1246 $1.20 Flag – Belarus

1247 $1.20 Flag – Brazil

1248 $1.20 Flag – Cyprus

a. Block of 4, #1245-1248

1249 $1.20 Flag – Dominica

1250 $1.20 Flag – Mauritania

1251 $1.20 Flag – Mongolia

1252 $1.20 Flag – Paraguay

a. Block of 4, #1249-1252

1253 55c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Lake Baikal

1254 $1.20 World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow

1255 World Heritage Sites in Russia Souvenir Booklet

a. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Lake Baikal

b. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kazan Kremlin

c. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Novodevichy Convent

d. 55c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow

e. 55c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Saint Petersburg

f. 55c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kizhi Pogost

g. Booklet pane of 4 #1255a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #1255b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #1255c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #1255d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #1255e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #1255f

1256 United Nations 75th Anniversary sheet of 2

a. $1.20 “UN”

b. $1.20 “75”

1257 $7.75 United Nations Building and Emblem

1258 $1.20 World Soil Day – Fish + label

1259 $1.20 World Soil Day – Grain stalk + label

1260 $1.20 World Soil Day – Butterfly + label

1261 $1.20 World Soil Day – Elephants + label

1262 $1.20 World Soil Day – Tree + label

a. Vert. strip of 5, #1258-1262

B2 Campaign Against COVID-19 Miniature sheet

a. 55c + 50c Hand washing

b. $1.20 + 50c Question mark in speech bubble

c. 1fr + 50c Social distancing

d. 1.50fr + 50c Smiling face

e. 85c + 50c Cross in broken circle

f. €1 + 50c Hands making heart shape

United Nations – Geneva

No. 685 is renumbered to No. 687

685 1fr Earth Day

686 2fr Earth Day

688 1fr World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kazan Kremlin

689 1.50fr World Heritage Sites in Russia – Saint Petersburg

690 World Heritage Sites in Russia Souvenir Booklet

a. 30c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Lake Baikal

b. 30c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kazan Kremlin

c. 30c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Novodevichy Convent

d. 50c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow

e. 50c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Saint Petersburg

f. 50c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kizhi Pogost

g. Booklet pane of 4 #690a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #690b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #690c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #690d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #690e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #690f

691 United Nations 75th Anniversary sheet of 2

a. 2fr “UN”

b. 2fr “75”

692 8fr Palais des Nations and Emblem

United Nations – Vienna

No. 660 is renumbered to No. 662

660 85c Earth Day

661 €1.35 Earth Day

663 €1 World Heritage Sites in Russia – Novodevichy Convent

664 €1.80 World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kizhi Pogost

665 World Heritage Sites in Russia Souvenir Booklet

a. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Lake Baikal

b. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kazan Kremlin

c. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Novodevichy Convent

d. 40c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow

e. 40c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Saint Petersburg

f. 40c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kizhi Pogost

g. Booklet pane of 4 #665a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #665b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #665c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #665d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #665e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #665f

666 €1 United Nations Emblem + label

667 United Nations 75th Anniversary sheet of 2

a. €1.80 “UN”

b. €1.80 “75”

668 €7 Vienna International Center and Emblem

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Feb. 15 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter