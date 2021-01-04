World Stamps
Scott catalog numbers assigned to 2020 U.N. stamps
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the U.N.-New York 55¢ and $1.20 Earth Day stamps. Also Scott official are U.N.-Geneva and U.N.-Vienna stamps showing World Heritage sites in Russia.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2022 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.N. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United Nations – New York
Nos. 1238-1242 are renumbered to Nos. 1240-1244
1238 55c Earth Day
1239 $1.20 Earth Day
1245 $1.20 Flag – Bahrain
1246 $1.20 Flag – Belarus
1247 $1.20 Flag – Brazil
1248 $1.20 Flag – Cyprus
a. Block of 4, #1245-1248
1249 $1.20 Flag – Dominica
1250 $1.20 Flag – Mauritania
1251 $1.20 Flag – Mongolia
1252 $1.20 Flag – Paraguay
a. Block of 4, #1249-1252
1253 55c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Lake Baikal
1254 $1.20 World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow
1255 World Heritage Sites in Russia Souvenir Booklet
a. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Lake Baikal
b. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kazan Kremlin
c. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Novodevichy Convent
d. 55c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow
e. 55c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Saint Petersburg
f. 55c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kizhi Pogost
g. Booklet pane of 4 #1255a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #1255b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #1255c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #1255d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #1255e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #1255f
1256 United Nations 75th Anniversary sheet of 2
a. $1.20 “UN”
b. $1.20 “75”
1257 $7.75 United Nations Building and Emblem
1258 $1.20 World Soil Day – Fish + label
1259 $1.20 World Soil Day – Grain stalk + label
1260 $1.20 World Soil Day – Butterfly + label
1261 $1.20 World Soil Day – Elephants + label
1262 $1.20 World Soil Day – Tree + label
a. Vert. strip of 5, #1258-1262
B2 Campaign Against COVID-19 Miniature sheet
a. 55c + 50c Hand washing
b. $1.20 + 50c Question mark in speech bubble
c. 1fr + 50c Social distancing
d. 1.50fr + 50c Smiling face
e. 85c + 50c Cross in broken circle
f. €1 + 50c Hands making heart shape
United Nations – Geneva
No. 685 is renumbered to No. 687
685 1fr Earth Day
686 2fr Earth Day
688 1fr World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kazan Kremlin
689 1.50fr World Heritage Sites in Russia – Saint Petersburg
690 World Heritage Sites in Russia Souvenir Booklet
a. 30c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Lake Baikal
b. 30c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kazan Kremlin
c. 30c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Novodevichy Convent
d. 50c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow
e. 50c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Saint Petersburg
f. 50c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kizhi Pogost
g. Booklet pane of 4 #690a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #690b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #690c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #690d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #690e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #690f
691 United Nations 75th Anniversary sheet of 2
a. 2fr “UN”
b. 2fr “75”
692 8fr Palais des Nations and Emblem
United Nations – Vienna
No. 660 is renumbered to No. 662
660 85c Earth Day
661 €1.35 Earth Day
663 €1 World Heritage Sites in Russia – Novodevichy Convent
664 €1.80 World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kizhi Pogost
665 World Heritage Sites in Russia Souvenir Booklet
a. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Lake Baikal
b. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kazan Kremlin
c. 35c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Novodevichy Convent
d. 40c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow
e. 40c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Saint Petersburg
f. 40c World Heritage Sites in Russia – Kizhi Pogost
g. Booklet pane of 4 #665a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #665b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #665c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #665d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #665e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #665f
666 €1 United Nations Emblem + label
667 United Nations 75th Anniversary sheet of 2
a. €1.80 “UN”
b. €1.80 “75”
668 €7 Vienna International Center and Emblem
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Feb. 15 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
