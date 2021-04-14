Scott catalog numbers assigned to Espresso Drinks stamps

May 3, 2021, 8 AM

The four Espresso Drinks forever stamps issued April 9 were the only United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers during the past month.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for just one issue: the four nondenominated (55¢) Espresso Drinks forever stamps issued April 9 in a double-sided pane of 20. The drinks pictured on the stamps are caffe latte, espresso, caffe mocha and cappuccino.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2022 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5569 (55c) Espresso Drinks – Caffe Latte

5570 (55c) Espresso Drinks – Espresso

5571 (55c) Espresso Drinks – Caffe Mocha

5572 (55c) Espresso Drinks – Cappuccino

a. Block of 4, #5569-5572

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5569-5572

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the May 17 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

