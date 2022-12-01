Scott catalog numbers assigned to recent U.S. stamps

Apr 3, 2023, 9 AM

The United States nondenominated (63¢) Women's Soccer forever stamp is among a handful of recent U.S. and United Nations stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Jay Bigalke

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Scott Stamp Monthly.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (63¢) Women's Soccer forever stamp, the $10 Floral Geometry stamp, the nondenominated (5¢) Stars and Bars coil stamp, the nondenominated (63¢) Toni Morrison forever stamp, and the nondenominated (63¢) Historic Railroad Stations stamps. Also Scott official are the imperforate varieties of the Women's Soccer, Toni Morrison, and the Historic Railroad Stations stamps from uncut press sheets without die cuts.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2024 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5754 (63c) Women’s Soccer

a. Imperforate

5755 $10 Floral Geometry

5756 (5c) Stars and Bars coil stamp

5757 (63c) Toni Morrison

a. Imperforate

5758 (63c) Historic Railroad Stations – Point of Rocks Station, Maryland

a. Imperforate

5759 (63c) Historic Railroad Stations – Main Street Station, Richmond, Virginia

a. Imperforate

5760 (63c) Historic Railroad Stations – Santa Fet Station, San Bernardino, California

a. Imperforate

5761 (63c) Historic Railroad Stations – Tamaqua Station, Pennsylvania

a. Imperforate

5762 (63c) Historic Railroad Stations – Union Terminal, Cincinnati, Ohio

a. Imperforate

b. Vert. strip of 5, #5758-5762

c. Imperforate vert. strip of 5, #5758a-5762a

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the April 2023 Scott Stamp Monthly. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

