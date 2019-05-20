Scott numbers assigned to Post Office Murals, ‘Little Mo’ Connolly stamps

Jun 1, 2019, 11 AM

The commemorative honoring tennis great Maureen “Little Mo” Connolly Brinker is one of a short list of United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers this month.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the new 2019 Post Office Murals stamps. Also Scott official is the commemorative honoring tennis great Maureen “Little Mo” Connolly Brinker.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2020 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5372 (55c) Post Office Murals – Piggott, AR mural

5373 (55c) Post Office Murals – Florence, CO mural

5374 (55c) Post Office Murals – Rockville, MD mural

5375 (55c) Post Office Murals – Anadarko, OK mural

5376 (55c) Post Office Murals – Deming, NM mural

a. Vert. strip of 5, #5372-5376

5377 (55c) Maureen “Little Mo” Connolly Brinker

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the June 17, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter