Scott Stamp Monthly to return; Linn’s Stamp News to be 52 issues

A mock-up of a cover for the new Scott Stamp Monthly magazine that will debut in March. Linn’s Stamp News will be published 52 times a year with 24 of those issues being delivered in print. The other issues will be digital only.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Responding to the shift toward digital news consumption, Amos Media Co. announced in January the following changes starting with the March cover-dated publications. (Amos Media Co. is the publisher of Linn’s Stamp News, Coin World and the Scott catalog line.)

A Scott-branded monthly magazine will debut in March. The March Scott Stamp Monthly magazine will replace the Linn’s Stamp News monthly magazine and will be published once a month, for a total of 12 issues a year. This new print publication will largely focus on feature articles and will continue to include the Scott New Issues update section.

To keep our readers up to date on philatelic news, we are changing the frequency of Linn’s Stamp News to 52 issues each year, with 24 of them being printed and mailed and 28 delivered digitally only.

The Linn’s March 6 issue will be the first digital-only issue.

We will continue to post news stories to Linns.com, and these will continue to be shared with the Google news feed. A new website, ScottStamp.com, is under development. New subscription pages are being created for the new production schedule.

“Our print publication strategy continues to be a vital part of our strategy at Amos Media Co.,” said Rick Amos, chairman of Amos Media Co. “We are making these changes in response to current industry trends.”

Digital editions for all 64 publications will continue to be sent via email each Saturday throughout the year.

We plan to add more back issues of Linn’s and Scott Stamp Monthly to the digital archive giving readers access to earlier articles.

Regarding content for both publications, readers can anticipate new features and additional news coverage.

With these changes in place, we look forward to remaining the world’s largest weekly stamp news and marketplace long into the future.

