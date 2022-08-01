Seapex stamp show Sept. 9-11 in Washington state

Aug 22, 2022, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Seattle Philatelic Exhibition, Seapex, will take place Sept. 9-11 at the Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave. S., in Tukwila, Wash., a suburb of Seattle.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking and admission will be free.

This American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show will feature 30 stamp dealers and 200 frames of exhibits.

The grand-award winners for the single-frame and multiframe exhibits will be eligible to compete in the APS Champion of Champions competitions against winners from other national World Series of Philately shows next year.

The multiframe Champion of Champions competition will be held at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13, 2023. The single-frame Champion of Champions competition will take place Nov. 17-19, 2023, at Chicagopex in Chicago.

This year Seapex celebrates the 125th anniversary of the 1897 Klondike gold rush. A special postmark and illustrated souvenir covers will be available.

The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will hold a forum on exhibiting at Seapex. The Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs and Women Exhibitors will meet during the show.

Additionally, the show will host a meeting of postal stationery collectors from Washington, Oregon and Idaho unofficially known as the Postal Stationery Group.

Seapex will present free activities for youth and educators throughout the weekend. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the show will host a Boy Scouts stamp collecting merit badge workshop.

Experts will be available to provide free stamp evaluations. Staff from the United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration will be on hand to sell current postal items.

The show hotel is the Residence Inn South Seattle/Tukwila, 16201 W. Valley Highway, Tukwila, Wash. The show rates are between $119 and $209 per day. Contact the hotel at 425-226-5500.

Visit the show website at for the event schedule, list of exhibits, links to the hotel and other details.

