Michael Sefi’s final royal collection curation

Apr 28, 2021, 6 AM

Keeper of the Royal Philatelic Collection Michael Sefi (center), with his wife Harriet, receives a sheet of Belgian personalized stamps bearing his picture from Royal Philatelic Society London president Patrick Maselis. Image courtesy of the RPSL.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

More than 250 fellows and members of the Royal Philatelic Society London were treated Sept. 13 to a display of the Royal Philatelic Collection at the society’s location at 41 Devonshire Place in London, England.

This display of Great Britain material from the reign of King George V was extra special for those in attendance because it was put together by Michael Sefi, keeper of the Royal Philatelic Collection.

Sefi has served in that role for 16 years and is retiring this year.

A new keeper of the collection has not been named, and during the meeting, no hints were given as to who the successor will be.

Among the items on display were color trials and proofs of Great Britain’s £1 Postal Union Congress stamp (Scott 209), color trials for the Silver Jubilee issue including the Prussian blue variety, and much more. It was a real honor to be present for the display and one of the benefits of being a member of the society. (Only members can attend the meeting in September that has items from the royal collection on display.)

Society president Patrick Maselis marked the occasion with a presentation to Sefi of a sheet of Belgian stamps personalized with Sefi’s photo (Maseli is from Belgium). Those in attendance also received a postcard that was franked with the Belgian stamp.

For more information on the society, visit its website at www.rpsl.org.uk.