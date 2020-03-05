Sending mail to uplift recipients; Hallmark gives away greeting cards

Apr 3, 2020, 8 AM

Hallmark Cards Inc. is giving away 2 million greeting cards in packs of three. Residents of the continental United States can receive a pack of cards by filling out a form on the Hallmark website.

The Dayton Stamp Club sent a postal card to its members in late March offering good wishes during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Having a reason to mail a card or send a letter to a friend isn’t always needed, but for the recipient receiving such mail is a welcome surprise.

Last week I received a nice postal card from the Dayton Stamp Club in Dayton, Ohio; I am a member of that club. The club board member used a 2007 26¢ Pineapple postal card (Scott UX488) and added a 1972 11¢ Olympic Winter Games airmail stamp (C85) to slightly overpay the current 35¢ postcard rate.

Sent on March 25, the card included a couple of hand-drawn flowers and the following thoughtful message:

“Dayton Stamp Club wishes you good health and clean hands during your COVID-19 staycation. Stay in touch thru our website email: daytonstampclub.com. Be well. The DSC Board.”

I thought this was an excellent idea, and I am certain it made many club members smile. Perhaps other clubs might consider doing something similar to stay in touch with members.

Speaking of staying in touch, on March 27 Hallmark Cards Inc. announced that it would donate 1 million cards (in packs of three) to encourage people to write notes to friends, family or whomever. The offer was so popular that just days later Hallmark increased the offer to 2 million cards.

In a press release, Hallmark said: “Whether it’s sent to a loved one, neighbor, senior center or a healthcare worker, a card is a small act of kindness that can make a big impact on someone’s day. In this time of uncertainty, staying connected is important.”

The offer is only available to individuals in the continental United States via the Hallmark website.

It is quite possible the supply could go fast, so by the time you read this Hallmark may have surpassed the 2 million mark.

“Hallmark has been in the business of caring for more than 100 years, so lending a hand to help others connect is part of our DNA,” said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark. “During a time of unprecedented social distancing, we hope these cards will be shared across neighborhoods, towns and the country to help lift spirits.”

I plan to send more cards than usual in the coming months. I have more than enough first-class stamps sitting around my office to do so.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter