Siegel first auction house to make donation to Boston 2026

Apr 20, 2023, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries in New York City is the first auction house to make a donation to Boston 2026 World Expo, Thomas M. Fortunato, public relations chair for Boston 2026, said in a March 30 press release.

Boston 2026 president Yamil Kouri announced that the Siegel firm and its president, Scott Trepel, have pledged a donation of $10,000. Siegel will also take a large dealer booth at the show.

In addition, Kouri and Trepel will explore joint marketing and sponsorship opportunities involving both Siegel Auction Galleries and Boston 2026, the March 30 press release said.

In a March 28 press release, Fortunato said that progress in several key areas is ahead of schedule.

After one month of the selection process, sales of dealer booths have been stronger than expected, according to Boston 2026 executive director Mark Butterline.

“All [10-foot-by-30-foot] booths are now sold out, with several other popular sizes expected to sell out soon,” Butterline said.

Dealers in the United States and Canada wishing to secure a booth at the show should contact U.S./Canada bourse manager Mark Reasoner at mark.reasoner@boston2026.org. Dealers from other countries should reach out to international bourse manager Sandeep Jaiswal at sandeep.jaiswal@boston2026.org.

