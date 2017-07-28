The single hot stamp from Jasdan, Children’s Health semipostals are no more: Inside Linn’s

May 2, 2021, 6 PM

Among the stories to look forward to in Linn’s Aug. 28 issue is senior editor Denise McCarty’s report on the demise of New Zealand’s long-running Children’s Health semipostal series.

By Charles Snee

The American Philatelic Society Stampshow held Aug. 3-6 in Richmond, Va., was a success for the Linn’s editorial staff. If you visited Linns.com during the show, you learned who won the Champion of Champions award and got caught up on happenings at the APS.

Now that we’re back at it here in Sidney, Ohio, it’s time to crank up the presses for the Aug. 28 issue of Linn’s Stamp News, which will go in the mail to subscribers Monday, Aug. 14. If you’re a digital subscriber, you get early access Saturday, Aug. 12. In the meantime, this trio of teasers will heighten your anticipation, as you wait for the arrival of your copy. Happy collecting!

Jasdan’s sole stamp, the 1-anna Sun, is in demand

Among the Feudatory States of India is Jasdan, which stands out because it issued just one stamp. And as our stamp market tipsters Henry Gitner and Rick Miller point out, that stamp is hot beyond its subject. How hot, you ask? Gitner and Miller supply the answer in this week’s Stamp Market Tips.

New Zealand axes its Children’s Health semipostals

Linn’s senior editor Denise McCarty reports the demise of the series, which has been around for more than 80 years. Word came via a letter from Stand Children’s Services (formerly Children’s Health Camps) sent in late July. Declining stamp sales, in response to decreased mail volumes, was identified as a contributing factor.

Fruits coil stamps on marketing mailings provide new collecting possibilities

In an informative, richly illustrated feature, modern postal history and mail mechanization specialist Ronald Blanks explores the many ways the United States Fruits series of low-denomination definitive stamps are being used to make mass mailings more enticing to their recipients. These efforts are yielding some colorful covers that are fun to collect and display.

