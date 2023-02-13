Skateboards and vibrant artwork come together on four U.S. stamps March 24

Mar 13, 2023, 11 AM

Vibrant artwork on the underside of skateboards will appear on four United States nondenominated (63¢) commemorative forever stamps to be issued March 24 in Phoenix, Ariz., one day before Cowtown Skateboards’ 21st annual PHXAM contest.

By Charles Snee

The energetic world of skateboard art will be on display on four new United States stamps to be issued March 24 in Phoenix, Ariz.

The U.S. Postal Service’s nondenominated (63¢) Art of the Skateboard commemorative forever stamps will make their debut during a first-day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Mountain Standard Time at the Desert West Skate Plaza, 6602 W. Encanto Blvd., in Phoenix.

Cowtown Skateboards’ 21st annual PHXAM contest will take place March 25-26 at the Desert West Skate Plaza.

William Zollars, a member of the Postal Service’s board of governors, will serve as the dedicating official at the first-day ceremony.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Anyone planning to attend is requested to register online with the U.S. Postal Service. Each attendee may invite up to four additional guests, according to the USPS.

The Art of the Skateboard stamps will be available for purchase in panes of 20 nationwide on the first day of issue. A total of 18 million stamps (900,000 panes) were printed by Banknote Corporation of America of Browns Summit, N.C.

A plate number consisting of the letter B (for Banknote Corporation of America) followed by nine single digits will appear in each corner of the pane. Each digit represents one of the nine colors used to print the stamps.

In addition to panes of 20, the Art of the Skateboard stamps will be available in die-cut uncut press sheets of six panes and uncut press sheets of six panes without die cuts. Both will sell for their face value, $75.60.

The press sheets must be ordered from the Postal Service’s online Postal Store.

According to the USPS, Stamp Fulfillment Services will not make an automatic push distribution of the Art of the Skateboard stamps to post offices. Therefore, it is likely that some post offices will not have panes available for sale on March 24.

The Art of the Skateboard stamps feature vividly colored artwork on the underside of skateboard decks by four U.S. artists.

“Fiercely independent and often rebellious, the skateboarding subculture crackles with raw creative energy,” the USPS said. “The bold artwork emblazoned on a skateboard deck is often as eye-catching and individualistic as a skater’s most breathtaking moves.”

Each of the stamps shows a photograph of one of the artists holding a skateboard across their body so that their face is obscured. This presentation avoids running afoul of the Postal Service’s rule prohibiting a living person from appearing on a U.S. stamp.

(Despite this rule, many U.S. stamps issued in the past have portrayed living people.)

“ART OF THE SKATEBOARD” and “FOREVER/USA” are lettered below each photo. A small “2023” year date appears in the top right margin.

Lines radiating from the skateboards enhance the impact of each stamp’s design and draw the viewer’s eye to the dramatic artwork.

To read the rest of this story, subscribe to Linn's Stamp News.

