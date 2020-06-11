Solo 1861 90¢ Washington cover to China in Kelleher and Rogers auction

Jun 30, 2020, 11 AM

This cover mailed from the United States to China with a single 1861 90¢ stamp will be offered during the July 16 Kelleher and Rogers auction.

By Linn’s Staff

The July 16 Kelleher and Rogers auction includes a cover mailed from the United States to Shanghai with a rare single-franking use of the 1861 90¢ blue George Washington stamp (Scott 72) paying the double rate to China.

The cover is offered with an estimate in Hong Kong dollars of $120,000 to $160,000 (approximately $15,480 to $20,640 in U.S. dollars in late June).

The auction is taking place in the Kelleher offices in Danbury, Conn., with no in-person participation. Live bidding is possible through Stamp Auction Network with advance registration.

The auction includes 615 lots of China and Asia stamps, covers and collections. Visit the Kelleher and Rogers website for more information.

