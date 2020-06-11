Auctions
Solo 1861 90¢ Washington cover to China in Kelleher and Rogers auction
By Linn’s Staff
The July 16 Kelleher and Rogers auction includes a cover mailed from the United States to Shanghai with a rare single-franking use of the 1861 90¢ blue George Washington stamp (Scott 72) paying the double rate to China.
The cover is offered with an estimate in Hong Kong dollars of $120,000 to $160,000 (approximately $15,480 to $20,640 in U.S. dollars in late June).
The auction is taking place in the Kelleher offices in Danbury, Conn., with no in-person participation. Live bidding is possible through Stamp Auction Network with advance registration.
The auction includes 615 lots of China and Asia stamps, covers and collections. Visit the Kelleher and Rogers website for more information.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction