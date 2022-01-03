Southeastern Stamp Expo to be held Jan 28-30

Jan 11, 2022, 11 AM

The Southeast Federation of Stamp Clubs will host the 2022 Southeastern Stamp Expo Jan. 28-30 at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, Ga.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free. Admission for the weekend is $5 per person or couple, and free for children under the age of 18. Admission includes one raffle ticket for a Sunday drawing. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the show on request.

The show anticipates a bourse (sales area) of more than 20 dealers. Before entering the bourse, attendees must fill out a registration form.

Youth collectors can visit the Stamp Explorers booth and receive free stamps.

The Southeastern Stamp Expo is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately exhibition. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show to take place Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The Southeastern Stamp Expo exhibition will be judged by an APS-accredited jury chaired by Peter McCann. Also on the panel are judges Elizabeth Hisey, Colin Fraser, Rick Gibson and Akthem Al-Manaseer and apprentice Van Siegling.

An awards banquet is scheduled for Saturday night at the show hotel. The cost is $60 a person, and the deadline to secure a ticket is Jan. 26. Queries can be sent by email to sestampexpo@gmail.com.

Hotel booking information can be found on the federation’s website. The Hilton Atlanta Northeast has a show rate of $107 per night which includes a buffet breakfast for two.

The Southeast Federation of Stamp Clubs will provide a more detailed schedule of events, as well as information regarding the raffle, on its website.

