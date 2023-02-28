St. Louis Stamp Expo March 24-26

Mar 7, 2023, 8 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The St. Louis Stamp Expo will take place March 24-26 at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Mo.

The show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The $5 per person admission fee is good for all three days of the show, and the admission ticket includes free parking. Children under 16 are admitted free.

A bourse (sales area) of about 40 dealers will offer stamps, covers and postal history from the United States and worldwide.

The show will feature 160 frames of competitive exhibits. An awards banquet will take place Saturday evening.

Because the St. Louis Stamp Expo is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13.

The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show near Chicago Nov. 17-19.

Convening societies at the St. Louis Stamp Expo include the German Philatelic Society, the American Society of Polar Philatelists and the Military Postal History Society.

For more information on the St. Louis Stamp Expo, visit the show website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter