Stamp for OSIRIS-REx mission added to 2023 U.S. stamp program

Mar 14, 2023, 1 PM

Waterfalls will be featured on 12 U.S. stamps to be issued June 13 in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. One of the stamps pictures the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River, which is located in the park.

On March 14, the United States Postal Service announced a new commemorative forever stamp that will be issued later this year in recognition of the innovative OSIRIS-REx mission to bring asteroid samples to Earth.

By Charles Snee

A new stamp honoring an innovative space mission has been added to the United States 2023 stamp program, the U.S. Postal Service said in a March 14 press release.

The Postal Service also provided first-day dates and locations for previously announced 2023 stamps.

According to the USPS, the new commemorative forever stamp will celebrate “NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission to deliver asteroid samples to Earth.”

“OSIRIS-REx — a collaboration between NASA, the University of Arizona, and Lockheed Martin — exemplifies American ingenuity, perseverance, and teamwork,” the USPS said.

“OSIRIS-REx is an acronym for the mission’s goals: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security–Regolith Explorer.”

The issue date and location for the OSIRIS-REx stamp are forthcoming, the USPS said.

The 12 stamps featuring waterfalls are set to be issued June 13 in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The park is the location of the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River, one of the falls pictured on the stamps.

Not quite a month later, on July 9, Bird City, Kan., will serve as the first-day city for the Northern Cardinal stamped envelope that will be issued in multiple formats. No formal first-day ceremony is planned, the USPS said.

A commemorative forever stamp honoring John Lewis (1940-2020) will be issued July 21 in Atlanta, Ga. Lewis was a celebrated civil rights activist and member of the House of Representative from 1987 until his death.

Four nondenominated (25¢) presorted first-class rate coil stamps picturing bridges will be issued Aug. 24 in Portland, Conn., without an official first-day ceremony.

The new OSIRIS-REx commemorative and the various updates detailed here are included in Linn’s 2023 U.S. Stamp Program.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter