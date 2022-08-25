Stampex Sept. 28-Oct. 1 in London, England

Sep 13, 2022, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The fall 2022 British national stamp exhibition, known as Stampex, will take place Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at the Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St., Islington, London, England.

Hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is £10 Wednesday and free Thursday through Saturday.

For £5, a show guide is available with show information, special offers, articles and a guide to the exhibits.

Attendees will find a bourse (sales area) of more than 60 dealers offering stamps and covers from around the world.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Great Britain’s Royal Mail will release its Royal Marines stamp issue at Stampex.

A series of talks will be held during the show, with four talks scheduled to take place each day.

Some of the talks scheduled to take place include “Is there a ‘Black’ Postal History?” by Richard Morel, “Introduction to Revenue Philately” by George James and “Why eBay: Driving your online presence with eBay” by Alex Hiatt.

Stampex will host the first exhibition for #xtremephilately, which the Stampex website describes as “the art of taking a stamp and finding the object, landscape, person on the stamp in real life and then snapping a photo and sharing it on social media.”

The #xtremephilately exhibition will include an interactive exhibit in addition to pieces from individuals involved with the Exploring Stamps and Richard Philatelist YouTube channels, the Punk Philatelist blog and the Stanley Gibbons company.

The website acknowledges Graham Beck of Exploring Stamps with bringing #xtremephilately to life on his YouTube channel.

Additional highlights at Stampex include a youth area where Postcrossing’s World Postcard Day will be celebrated. The show also will host a youth auction.

Members of the Philatelic Traders’ Society will run a “Stamps in the Attic” program to help provide attendees with valuations of found or inherited stamp collections.

Stampex is organized by the Philatelic Traders’ Society and sponsored by the London-based Spink philatelic auction firm.

