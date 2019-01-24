Stamps of Labuan: Inside Linn’s

Feb 15, 2019, 9 AM

The first issues of Labuan show Queen Victoria. Numerous overprints exist. The Queen Victoria stamps were issued for 15 years.

By Molly Goad

Many stamps of Labuan borrowed North Borneo designs

Labuan is an island in Malaysia on the north side of the Bay of Brunei, off the northwest coast of the island of Borneo. With the 1846 Treaty of Labuan, Great Britain obtained control of the island of Labuan.

The first stamps of Labuan (shown above) were issued in 1879 and feature a portrait of Queen Victoria. Janet Klug shares this and more in the Stamp Excursions column.

Priority Mail stamp used to mail flu kits

A scientist studying respiratory illness provided anonymous participants with pre-franked flat-rate Priority Mail boxes to return influenza test kits. In the Dollar-Sign Stamps column, a pair of these box tops is shown; both pre-franked with a $6.45 La Cueva Del Indio stamp.

Business changes helped Colorano cachet line continue

Colorano “Silk” Cachets now may be the longest-running first-day cover cachet line, thanks to the intervention of longtime Colorano collector Dave Dresdner. Author Lloyd de Vries has the story in this week’s First-Day Covers column.

