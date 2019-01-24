World Stamps
Stamps of Labuan: Inside Linn’s
By Molly Goad
The March 4 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Tuesday, Feb. 19. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Feb. 16. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.
Many stamps of Labuan borrowed North Borneo designs
Labuan is an island in Malaysia on the north side of the Bay of Brunei, off the northwest coast of the island of Borneo. With the 1846 Treaty of Labuan, Great Britain obtained control of the island of Labuan.
The first stamps of Labuan (shown above) were issued in 1879 and feature a portrait of Queen Victoria. Janet Klug shares this and more in the Stamp Excursions column.
Priority Mail stamp used to mail flu kits
A scientist studying respiratory illness provided anonymous participants with pre-franked flat-rate Priority Mail boxes to return influenza test kits. In the Dollar-Sign Stamps column, a pair of these box tops is shown; both pre-franked with a $6.45 La Cueva Del Indio stamp.
Business changes helped Colorano cachet line continue
Colorano “Silk” Cachets now may be the longest-running first-day cover cachet line, thanks to the intervention of longtime Colorano collector Dave Dresdner. Author Lloyd de Vries has the story in this week’s First-Day Covers column.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction