Stamps stick to Santa’s beard in Penpex show cancel

Dec 21, 2021, 2 PM

The 2021 Penpex stamp show, which took place Dec. 4-5 in Redwood City, Calif., offered these two pictorial postmarks.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The 48th annual Penpex stamp show was held Dec. 4-5, 2021, in Redwood City, Calif., and the two cancels for the event are available for an additional 30 days.

The show is presented by the Sequoia Stamp Club, a group that has been around for more than 73 years and is one of the largest and most active local stamp clubs in California’s Bay Area.

The Dec. 4 pictorial postmark, titled “Philatelic Snow Storm,” features Santa with a layer of stamps sticking to his beard and hat. The Dec. 5 cancel is titled “Sunrise-Sunset Over Penpex” and shows the sun shining down on trees at sunrise and at sunset.

To obtain the postmarks, address your request to:

PENPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 7838, San Francisco, CA 94120-7838.

— Dec. 4 (“Philatelic Snow Storm.”)

— Dec. 5 (“Sunrise-Sunset Over Penpex.”)

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter