Postal Updates
Stamps stick to Santa’s beard in Penpex show cancel
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The 48th annual Penpex stamp show was held Dec. 4-5, 2021, in Redwood City, Calif., and the two cancels for the event are available for an additional 30 days.
The show is presented by the Sequoia Stamp Club, a group that has been around for more than 73 years and is one of the largest and most active local stamp clubs in California’s Bay Area.
The Dec. 4 pictorial postmark, titled “Philatelic Snow Storm,” features Santa with a layer of stamps sticking to his beard and hat. The Dec. 5 cancel is titled “Sunrise-Sunset Over Penpex” and shows the sun shining down on trees at sunrise and at sunset.
To obtain the postmarks, address your request to:
PENPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 7838, San Francisco, CA 94120-7838.
— Dec. 4 (“Philatelic Snow Storm.”)
— Dec. 5 (“Sunrise-Sunset Over Penpex.”)
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsDec 21, 2021, 1 PM
Flag City, USA Jan. 9 first-day location for U.S. Flags stamps
-
US StampsDec 20, 2021, 7 PM
Many new U.S. counterfeit booklet panes turn up
-
World StampsDec 20, 2021, 2 PM
Beston to run for re-election as FIP president in 2022
-
US StampsDec 19, 2021, 3 PM
Pipex 2022 show prospectus available