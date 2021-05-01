US Stamps
U.S. Star Trek stamps coming Sept. 2
By Michael Baadke
The United States Postal Service has announced that Sept. 2 will be the issue date for its set of four Star Trek forever stamps. The stamp set will be issued during a noon ceremony in New York City, in association with Star Trek: Mission New York, a three-day fan event taking place Sept. 2-4 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
The four stamp illustrations show the starship Enterprise inside the outline of a Starfleet insignia against a gold background, the silhouette of a crewman in a transporter against a red background, the silhouette of the Enterprise from above against a green background, and the Enterprise inside the outline of the Vulcan salute against a blue background.
The nondenominated (47¢) forever stamps will be issued in a pane of 20. The words “SPACE...THE FINAL FRONTIER” will appear beneath the stamps against a background of stars, according to the Postal Service.
The Star Trek stamps are honoring the 50th anniversary of the debut of the original Star Trek television series in 1966.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction