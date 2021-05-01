U.S. Star Trek stamps coming Sept. 2

May 1, 2021, 3 AM

Four U.S. forever stamps honoring 50 years of Star Trek will be issued Sept. 2

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service has announced that Sept. 2 will be the issue date for its set of four Star Trek forever stamps. The stamp set will be issued during a noon ceremony in New York City, in association with Star Trek: Mission New York, a three-day fan event taking place Sept. 2-4 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The four stamp illustrations show the starship Enterprise inside the outline of a Starfleet insignia against a gold background, the silhouette of a crewman in a transporter against a red background, the silhouette of the Enterprise from above against a green background, and the Enterprise inside the outline of the Vulcan salute against a blue background.

The nondenominated (47¢) forever stamps will be issued in a pane of 20. The words “SPACE...THE FINAL FRONTIER” will appear beneath the stamps against a background of stars, according to the Postal Service.

The Star Trek stamps are honoring the 50th anniversary of the debut of the original Star Trek television series in 1966.