Tomie dePaola stamp first-day ceremony details

The United States Postal Service will hold a first-day ceremony for the Tomie dePaola commemorative forever stamp May 5 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, N.H.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at the Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., in Manchester.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP online with the USPS.

The varied work of children’s book author and illustrator Tomie dePaola (1934–2020) “encompasses folk tales and legends, informational books, religious and holiday stories, and touching autobiographical accounts,” the USPS said. “His illustrations are immediately recognizable by their clean, bold lines and uncomplicated shapes.”

Designed by art director Derry Noyes, the stamp features a detail from the cover of dePaola’s 1975 book Strega Nona, in which the title character (Strega Nona is Italian for “Grandma Witch”) “uses magic to cure her neighbors’ ills and to help with matters of the heart,” according to the USPS.

The ceremony will include former New Hampshire first lady Susan Lynch and Jon Anderson, the president of Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers and publisher of Strega Nona.

The Currier Museum of Art has more than 100 of dePaola’s works in its collection and has established a Tomie dePaola Art Education Fund to support art education for young people.

