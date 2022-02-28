US Stamps
Tulips, Sunflower Bouquet stamps temporarily unavailable for online preorder
By Linn’s Staff
The United States Postal Service announced March 14 that the nondenominated (58¢) Tulips and nondenominated (78¢) 2-ounce rate Sunflower Bouquet stamps are temporarily unavailable for preorder on the Postal Service’s online Postal Store. Both stamps are scheduled to be issued March 24.
“Due to a Postal Store system issue, a limited number of customers may have had their orders canceled," USPS spokesman Jim McKean told Linn’s Stamp News. He added that the Postal Service reached out via email to each of the affected customers.
Customers with canceled preorders should call 844-737-7826 to preorder again because online ordering is temporarily not available for preorders, McKean said.
“Customers whose orders for available products were canceled can either call 844-737-7826, or re-order online at the Postal Store,” McKean said.
“We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and we look forward to serving our customers more efficiently in the future,” he said.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World StampsMar 11, 2022, 4 PM
Current events in Ukraine make postal history
-
Postal UpdatesMar 11, 2022, 1 PM
Senate gives U.S. Postal Service new life
-
US StampsMar 11, 2022, 1 PM
Inside Linn’s: Blue Origin keeps busy flying postcards into space
-
US StampsMar 10, 2022, 6 PM
Issue date change for George Morrison stamps