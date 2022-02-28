Tulips, Sunflower Bouquet stamps temporarily unavailable for online preorder

Mar 15, 2022, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service announced March 14 that the nondenominated (58¢) Tulips and nondenominated (78¢) 2-ounce rate Sunflower Bouquet stamps are temporarily unavailable for preorder on the Postal Service’s online Postal Store. Both stamps are scheduled to be issued March 24.

“Due to a Postal Store system issue, a limited number of customers may have had their orders canceled," USPS spokesman Jim McKean told Linn’s Stamp News. He added that the Postal Service reached out via email to each of the affected customers.

Customers with canceled preorders should call 844-737-7826 to preorder again because online ordering is temporarily not available for preorders, McKean said.

“Customers whose orders for available products were canceled can either call 844-737-7826, or re-order online at the Postal Store,” McKean said.

“We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and we look forward to serving our customers more efficiently in the future,” he said.

