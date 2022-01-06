US Stamps
U.S. 1921 1¢ Washington stamp remains an excellent buy
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
The Washington-Franklin definitive stamp series provides nearly limitless challenges and opportunities for U.S. collectors.
Although the designs are simple and repetitive, the paper types, watermarks, perforations, shades of color and plate varieties can provide enough collecting challenges for a lifetime.
Some Washington-Franklin stamps are undervalued in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.
A good one to look for is the 1921 1¢ green George Washington coil waste stamp perforated gauge 11 (Scott 545). We previously tipped this stamp in the March 8, 2010, and July 29, 2019, issues of Linn’s.
Many collectors are looking for this stamp, and it is still undervalued.
The Scott U.S. Specialized catalog values the stamp at $225 in unused, hinged condition, up $55 from when we last tipped it in 2019. For the stamp in mint, never-hinged condition, the catalog value is $550, an increase of $100 over 2019.
The stamp is an excellent buy at full Scott catalog value in very fine grade in both unused, hinged condition and mint, never-hinged condition.
Examples in fine-very fine grade are a good buy at around 65 percent of catalog values.
