U.S. Day of the Dead stamps to arrive Sept. 30 in El Paso

Aug 17, 2021, 12 PM

The four United States Day of the Dead stamps are scheduled to be issued Sept. 30 at the El Paso Museum of Art in El Paso, Texas. The colorful stamps were designed and illustrated by Luis Fitch.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service announced in mid-August that its four Day of the Dead forever commemorative stamps will be issued Sept. 30 at the El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza, El Paso, Texas.

The stamps are being issued in recognition of the Mexican holiday that pays tribute to deceased family members.

The first-day ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 11 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time. Attendees are encouraged to register online with the USPS.

Michael J. Elston, secretary of the Postal Service’s board of governors, will serve as the dedicating official.

Luis Fitch designed and illustrated the stamps, and Antonio Alcala served as the art director. Each stamp pictures a different stylized decorated skull that is personalized for a departed family member, along with candles and floral elements.

“In recent decades, Dia de los Muertos, as it is known in Spanish, has caught on in the United States as a festive celebration for all ages. These new stamps from the U.S. Postal Service showcase the Day of the Dead holiday, in all its flower-bedecked splendor,” the Postal Service said.

“Day of the Dead, with all its exuberant color, life-affirming joy, and appeal for the whole family, is fast becoming a popular American holiday.”

