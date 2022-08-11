U.S. Philatelic Classics Society donation to Boston 2026

Sep 15, 2022, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The board of directors of the U.S. Philatelic Classics Society voted unanimously to donate $50,000 to the Boston 2026 World Expo.

The vote was held during an Aug. 26 meeting at the Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento, Calif.

The U.S. Philatelic Classics Society focuses on United States stamps issued through December 31, 1900, and publishes an award-winning quarterly journal, The Chronicle of the U.S. Classic Postal Issues. The group began in 1948 as an American Philatelic Society study unit for the 1851-1857 3¢ Washington issue.

“The Philatelic Classics Society supports Boston 2026 because our Board believes that the future of organized philately requires the support of all organizations to make the show a success and to secure our hobby into the future,” U.S. Philatelic Classics Society president David D’Alessandris said.

Boston 2026 president Yamil Kouri expressed appreciation for the donation.

“Boston 2026 is very grateful for the support of the Philatelic Classics Society, helping to make this country’s next international philatelic exhibition a major success,” he said. “Boston 2026 hopes to secure the future of the hobby not only nationally but internationally. It takes a group effort, and the society’s sponsorship is a significant step in making this happen.”

The U.S. Philatelic Classics Society will be Boston 2026 World Expo’s second “society major sponsor,” which is a designation the show gives to donations between $50,000 and $74,999. The United Postal Stationery Society was the show’s first society major sponsor.

Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Show details and instructions to sign up for email updates can be found on the expo’s website and via the expo’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

