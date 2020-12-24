U.S. stamps, postal cards off sale March 31

Mar 8, 2021, 9 AM

The United States 2020 $7.75 Big Bend National Park Priority Mail stamp is among a handful of U.S. stamps and postal cards that will be withdrawn from sale at all post offices and other U.S. Postal Service outlets on March 31.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service has announced it will remove eight stamp issues from sale on March 31.

Three varieties of the Fanciful Flowers forever postal card (Scott UX646) also will be withdrawn: the standard postal card and the uncut sheet of 40 stamped cards, and the paid reply postal card (UY53).

The Purple Heart forever stamp issued in 2012 (Scott 4704) is on the list of stamps being withdrawn as USPS item No. 115400. That same item number was assigned to the revised design of the Purple Heart forever stamp issued Oct. 11, 2014 (4704b), which presumably is also being withdrawn.

The remaining stamps slated for removal from sale are the 2020 $7.75 Big Bend National Park stamp for Priority Mail (Scott 5429), the 2019 Cactus Flowers double-sided pane of 20 forever definitives (5350-5359), the 2018 Sally Ride forever commemorative (5283), and three 2017 issues: the John F. Kennedy forever commemorative (5175), the eight Have a Ball round forever stamps in a pane of 16 (5203-5210), and the Total Solar Eclipse forever stamp (5211).

These items all will be withdrawn from sale effective at close of business on March 31 from all post offices and other USPS vending outlets.

