Ukraine society to issue label honoring detection dog

Apr 17, 2023, 1 PM
The Ukrainian Philatelic and Numismatic Society will issue a cinderella label in April honoring Patron, the mine-sniffing dog.

By Linn’s Staff

The Ukrainian Philatelic and Numismatic Society will issue a souvenir sheet of cinderella labels honoring Patron, the famous Ukrainian mine-sniffing dog, as part of Ukrainpex, the society’s annual meeting at the Plymouth Stamp Show, April 29-30.

“Patron has become a world-wide sensation through his efforts in cleaning up mines during the ongoing war, and was the subject of a special souvenir sheet issued last year by Ukrposhta, the Ukrainian post office,” the society said in a press release.

The sheets are $10 each, plus $2 postage. Proceeds will be donated to Patron the Dog to further his mine-clearance efforts in Ukraine. To purchase write to Patron the Dog Sheet, 5117 Eighth Road N., Arlington, VA 22205, or email treasurer@upns.org. For more information, visit the society’s website.

