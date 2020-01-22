USPS Express mail guarantee revoked for China over virus delays

Feb 11, 2020, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

In an advisory released Feb. 10, the United States Postal Service announced an immediate suspension of its Priority Mail Express International guarantee for mail destined for China and Hong Kong.

The Postal Service attributed the temporary suspension to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions.

The USPS Priority Mail Express International with Money-Back Guarantee service offers a date-certain, postage-refund guarantee to select countries.

The airline restrictions have come about because of the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

A Feb. 6 report by Thomas Pellini on BusinessInsider.com stated that “at least 73 airlines have canceled flights to China amid coronavirus fears.”

On the day the advisory was released, the World Health Organization reported 40,554 cases of the coronavirus in 24 countries, including 40,235 in China, resulting in 909 deaths in China and one outside of China.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises “there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures.”

