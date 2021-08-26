USPS lifts press sheet limit for subscribers only

Nov 16, 2021, 1 PM

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

There were some definite ups and downs for the United States Postal Service in again offering press sheets without die cuts this year. Most of these press sheets sold out very quickly, leaving many collectors with holes in their collections.

In early September, USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services sent a note to purchasers of press sheets. Linn’s asked if this information could be shared, and USPS spokeswoman Sara Martin said yes. The note reads:

“Thank you for your purchase of our Press Sheets without die-cuts. As you’ve experienced, there is currently a limit of 5 press sheets per regular order.

“Due to popular demand we have decided to remove the limit on press sheets for members enrolled in our Standing Order Subscription program and want to extend this offer to you!

“There will no longer be a limit placed on our subscription members enrolled in the press sheet program beginning with 2022 stamp issues.

“Act now, enrollment must be received by January 1, 2022 to guarantee shipment of the quantity you enroll in. If you are interested in this program and would like further information please email subscriptions.SFS@usps.gov or call us at (844) 737-7826.”

This is a positive development for collectors who are looking to obtain one of every press sheet without die cuts for next year. It also allows the Postal Service to better gauge how many of these press sheets to produce for each issue.

Hopefully this provides a win-win for both parties.

