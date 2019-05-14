US Stamps
USPS reveals new Purple Heart stamp for 2019
By Charles Snee
The United States Postal Service has revealed the design of a new nondenominated (55¢) Purple Heart definitive (regular-issue) forever stamp it plans to issue later this year.
“More details about this stamp will be announced on a future date,” the Postal Service announced in a July 30 press release.
The vignette (central image) of the stamp features a Purple Heart medal, which is awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces who are wounded or killed during combat operations with an enemy force.
A purple border surrounds the stamp, and the words “Purple Heart” and “Forever USA” are printed along the left and right sides, respectively.
In overall appearance, the design is similar to the 2012 nondenominated (45¢) Purple Heart forever stamp (Scott 4704), which lacks a purple border and shows the medal at a slightly smaller size.
In other 2019 U.S. stamp program news, issue dates and locations were announced for two upcoming stamps.
Huntington Station, N.Y., will host the Sept. 12 first-day ceremony for the nondenominated (85¢) Walt Whitman commemorative stamp that will satisfy the rate for a 3-ounce domestic letter.
Five days later, on Sept. 17, the four nondenominated (55¢) Winter Berries definitive forever stamps will be officially issued in Tulsa, Okla.
