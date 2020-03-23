USPS says stamp sales up during COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 15, 2020, 2 PM

Efforts on social media may be a contributing factor in a recent increase in stamp sales for the U.S. Postal Service.

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

The United States Postal Service has acknowledged that sales of its stamps have been noticeably greater in recent weeks.

The April 14 statement from USPS spokesman Roy Betts did not mention efforts on social media to boost sales of stamps, but it said USPS customers are using the mail in new ways during the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past several weeks, the U.S. Postal Service has observed significantly higher stamp sales through our Stamp Fulfillment Services, particularly through the mobile friendly online Postal Store on usps.com,” Betts said.

“We recognize consumers and businesses are using the mail and USPS services in new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can also continue to buy stamps at Post Offices nationwide.

“We appreciate our customers’ business during this difficult period. Stamps celebrate the people, events and cultural milestones that are unique to the history of our great nation.”

“People Are Buying Stamps And Praising Mail Carriers After The US Postal Service Said It Needs A Coronavirus Bailout,” reads the headline of a story published April 12 on the BuzzFeed website.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the US Postal Service said that it’s seen a ‘devastating’ drop in revenue and needs funding from Congress to ensure it can keep delivering letters and packages to the millions of Americans currently sheltering at home,” the article said.

Not all the comments on the BuzzFeed article supported the idea of federal aid for the USPS.

However many BuzzFeed readers were supportive of the Postal Service, noting the number of commemorative stamps currently on sale and urging others to buy them.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter