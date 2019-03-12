USPS to reschedule ceremony for Tyrannosaurus Rex stamps

May 15, 2019, 7 PM

The issue date for the set of four Tyrannosaurus Rex forever stamps is expected to change to late August, the U.S. Postal Service has announced.

By Michael Baadke

The planned ceremony date for the set of four Tyrannosaurus Rex forever stamps will be rescheduled, the United States Postal Service announced May 15.

“Due to a scheduling conflict, the previously announced first-day-of-issue ceremony for the Tyrannosaurus Rex forever stamps is being rescheduled from June 28 to possibly the last two weeks of August,” the Postal Service said in a press release. “We will announce the specific date and more details about the event as information becomes available.”

The Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., is still expected to be the ceremony site, according to the Postal Service.

The set of four stamps features original artwork by scientist Julius T. Csotonyi that shows a newly hatched T. rex covered with downy feathers and admiring a flying insect, a young adult T. rex approaching through a forest clearing, fossil skeletons of that same young adult T. rex and a young triceratops, and a juvenile T. rex chasing a primitive mammal.

The stamps will be issued in a pane of 16.

