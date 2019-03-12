US Stamps
USPS to reschedule ceremony for Tyrannosaurus Rex stamps
By Michael Baadke
The planned ceremony date for the set of four Tyrannosaurus Rex forever stamps will be rescheduled, the United States Postal Service announced May 15.
“Due to a scheduling conflict, the previously announced first-day-of-issue ceremony for the Tyrannosaurus Rex forever stamps is being rescheduled from June 28 to possibly the last two weeks of August,” the Postal Service said in a press release. “We will announce the specific date and more details about the event as information becomes available.”
The Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., is still expected to be the ceremony site, according to the Postal Service.
The set of four stamps features original artwork by scientist Julius T. Csotonyi that shows a newly hatched T. rex covered with downy feathers and admiring a flying insect, a young adult T. rex approaching through a forest clearing, fossil skeletons of that same young adult T. rex and a young triceratops, and a juvenile T. rex chasing a primitive mammal.
The stamps will be issued in a pane of 16.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction