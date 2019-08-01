Warren Buffett enjoys APS Stampshow in his hometown

Aug 11, 2019, 9 AM

Warren Buffett took time to visit the 2019 APS Stampshow Aug. 4 at CHI Health Convention Center in Omaha, Neb., his hometown. Photo courtesy of the American Philatelic Society.

by Linn’s Staff

Famed investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett stopped in at the 2019 American Philatelic Society Stampshow on Aug. 4, the final day of the show at the CHI Health convention center in Omaha, Neb. His appearance attracted a lot of attention.

Buffett stopped by the Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalog booth at the show and asked Scott catalog new issues editor Martin J. Frankevicz a few questions about Amos Media (the parent company of both Linn’s and Scott) and the Scott catalogs.

Buffett, who heads up Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway, later told the APS in an interview that as a youngster he collected stamps in a Scott International album and advertised with Linn’s as Buffett’s Approval Service when he was “about 14 or so.”

Before leaving the show, Buffett stopped to chat at the Young Philatelic Leaders Fellowship booth and took a tour of the philatelic exhibits area.

