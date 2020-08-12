What is Bugs Bunny playing for the September cartoon contest?

Sep 9, 2020, 9 AM

The cartoon caption contest image for September is the new forever stamp showing Bugs Bunny at the piano. Entries must be received by Sept. 25 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

A case can be made that one Bugs Bunny stamp was enough. The 1997 32¢ stamp (Scott 3137) shown here filled that bill nicely, especially so because of the varieties that make the issue interesting.

And yet, July 27 of this year saw the release of not one but 10 new Bugs Bunny stamps.

While I don’t want to be in the running for curmudgeon of the year, 10 new Bugs Bunny stamps seem excessive to me. But this is a case of the United States Postal Service trying to tempt people into becoming stamp collectors, or at least trying to get the Bugs lovers to invest in a pane or two to keep as a collectible and never use as postage.

In its favor, the issue is colorful, upbeat and inoffensive, something that most of us will find a welcome relief from the daily fare in this highly charged year of the pandemic and a presidential election. It will light up few if any switchboards with complaints.

The Postal Service’s quarterly retail mail-order catalog USA Philatelic describes this issue as “The original artwork on this pane of 20 stamps showcases Bugs Bunny in some of his most memorable getups.”

The stamp picturing Bugs at the piano will be the cartoon caption contest stamp for September.

So I ask that you put yourself in the tux at the piano, and come up with one or more lines regarding the new issue, postal operations, current affairs, philately or any other subject that interests you.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than Sept. 25.

