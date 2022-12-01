What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 3?

Jun 1, 2023, 8 AM

Vol. 3A (countries of the world with names that begin with the letter G) and Vol. 3B (H through I countries) of the 2024 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue.

From the Scott Editors by Jay Bigalke

Another catalog season is upon us as we continue the journey of the 155-year history of the Scott catalogs. The 2024 volumes are the 180th edition of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue. Volume 3A includes listings for countries of the world beginning with the letter G. Listings for countries of the world H through I can be found in Vol. 3B.

This year’s Vol. 3A cover features a 27-penny stamp from Great Britain’s 2002 set of 10 Aerial Photographs of Coastline stamps (Scott 2029-2038). An Israel 2016 4.10-shekel Summer stamp (Scott 2106) with attached tab is shown on the Vol. 3B cover. The Israel stamp depicts a child holding a sailboat at the beach. A pair of flip-flops and a beach ball are shown on the attached tab.

Because Vol. 3B is a continuation of the first part of the Vol. 3 catalog, the introduction pages are not repeated in each volume.

The most significant changes in this year’s catalog occurred in India Feudatory States, where we began a thorough review that is likely to span a few catalog seasons. The 2023 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 was the first to reflect a reorganization of listings of feudatory states from Alwar through Dungarpur.

That review resulted in more than 2,600 value changes and more than 700 number changes and additions. A number of those changes carried over and are now reflected for the first time in the 2024 Vol. 3 catalog. There are two pages of number changes included within this edition.

The country of Guatemala was reviewed extensively, and approximately 1,500 value changes were made, many of which were increases. One example was the 2015 Coral Reef Marine Life set of four stamps (Scott 712-715), which moved from $5.75 in unused and used condition to $8.25 and $6.50, respectively. The Reef Marine Life souvenir sheet (715a) increased from $19.50 to $20.50 in unused and used condition.

The market for Hong Kong stamps was reviewed, and only a handful of changes were made. The Scott catalog values showed great stability during the last year, and additional market resources reflected that steadiness.

The stamps of Horta also were reviewed. Just shy of 100 value changes were made, and almost all of them were increases.

Approximately 150 value changes, many of which were increases, were made for Inhambane. The set of 1903 King Carlos definitives (Scott 15-30) moved from $123.55 in unused condition to $148.90.

Great Britain Machin definitive stamps seem to be a fairly active collecting area at the moment. Approximately 125 value changes were made, most of which were increases. One such increase was for the set of six 2019 Machins (Scott MH479-MH484), which went from $35.50 in unused condition to $41.

Classic-era stamps of Ecuador were reviewed. Roughly 160 value changes were made, most of which were slight increases.

Classic Guatemala was also examined. Approximately 275 value changes, mostly increases, were recorded.

Approximately 125 value changes were made for the classic stamps of Honduras. A value replaced a dash for the 1877 Tegucigalpa stamp (Scott 16) in unused condition. The new value is $100.

Among the additional reviewed countries were Gabon, Gambia and Iraq.

Many other countries received less extensive reviews that are not noted in this letter. We encourage you to pay special attention to the Number Additions, Deletions and Changes listing in this volume. We also suggest reading the catalog introduction, which includes an abundance of useful information.

