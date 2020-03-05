US Stamps
Which way does the stamp get placed on the envelope?
Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke
It appears that typography has a heavier gravitational pull for postage stamp users than does than looking at the design.
I have observed this for a couple of years now. As a collector of used stamps, I have found it very challenging to find the 2019 Cactus Flowers forever stamps (Scott 5350-5359) and the 2020 Wild Orchids forever stamps placed correctly on envelopes.
About 90 percent of these stamps that have come in the mail to the office or to my home address have been placed with the word “FOREVER” horizontally. Looking at the stamp designs, however, you can see that cacti and flowers don’t grow in that direction as the examples shown nearby demonstrate.
I have noticed it on a few of the recent Wedding series stamps, too, but it’s a little harder for the user to know exactly how these stamps are supposed to be positioned.
Consider it a little obsessive-compulsive and probably a minor detail, but I thought I would bring it up in my column. If nothing else, it’s a fun modern postal history quirk to watch for.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction