By Topic - March 2019

French Polynesia celebrated the 60th anniversary of its first stamps inscribed "Polynesie Francaise" with this commemorative stamp-on-stamp design issued Nov. 8, 2018. This stamp is included in two categories in the March By Topic Listing: Stamp On Stamps

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the March 18, 2019 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

British Antarctic Territory (573a, 574a); Greenland (758A-758B, 783, 786, 787, 790, 794)

Architecture

Armenia (1152, 1153); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (601, 602-603); Cape Verde (1021); China (People’s Republic) (4472A, 4555, 4562, 4563, 4565-4568, 4568a); Croatia (1096, 1099); Curaçao (349, 350, 351, 353); Cyprus (1299); Czech Republic (3768); Djibouti (1223C-1223D, 1303A, 1303B); Estonia (879); Finland (Aland) (414); France (5542); French Polynesia (1219, 1219a); Gibraltar (B1); Great Britain (3792, 3794, 3794a, 3796, 3796a, 3797, 3797a, 3798, 3798a, 3799, 3799a, 3800, 3800a, 3800b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2176, 2180, 2181, 2181a, 2207, 2208); Greece (2850-2853, 2850a-2853a, 2853c, 2857, 2858); Guyana (4584); India (2983, 2989, 2991, 2991a, 2991b, 2992-2993, 2993b, 2994, 3000, 3002, 3003, 3004a, 3005, 3005a, 3006b, 3011, 3012, 3013, 3022, 3026, 3028, 3031, 3034a, 3038, 3039, 3044, 3052, 3057, 3057a, 3057b, 3061, 3066a); Iraq (2052-2053); Ireland (2210, 2211, 2211a, 2211b); Jordan (2371-2376); Kazakhstan (868, 870); Latvia (1002); Mexico (3102-3103, 3107, 3110, 3113-3114, 3116, 3121, 3122); Poland (4367, 4374, 4375); Slovenia (1284, 1297, 1308)

Bridges

China (People’s Republic) (4565, 4568, 4568a); France (5542); Gibraltar (B1); Great Britain (3800b)

Castles

Czech Republic (3778); Great Britain (3790, 3790f, 3791, 3801e); Great Britain (Jersey) (2182, 2208, 2212); Poland (4366)

Lighthouses

Mexico (3109)

Windmills

Slovenia (1296)

Art

Czech Republic (3776); France (5541); Latvia (1004)

Children’s Art

India (2975-2976, 2975a, 2976a); Kazakhstan (870)

Paintings

Armenia (1152); China (People’s Republic) (4565-4568, 4568a); Cyprus (1305); Czech Republic (3775); Gibraltar (1691-1697, 1697a); Greece (2854-2855); Greenland (B43-B44); India (2996, 3004a); Mexico (3116); Poland (4369, 4374)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

China (Taiwan) (4447-4451); India (3005-3006, 3006b); Mexico (2488L, 2491M); Tristan da Cunha (1142)

Sculpture & Statues

Croatia (1097); Czech Republic (3768, 3774); Great Britain (Jersey) (2211); India (3004, 3004a, 3009b); Kazakhstan (872); Latvia (1003); Mexico (3106); United States (5348)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Cape Verde (1021); Dominican Republic (1639); Falkland Islands (1236-1239); Greece (2857); Greenland (792); India (3012, 3022); Ireland (2208, 2209a, 2211a); Mexico (3120)

Bicycles

Great Britain (Jersey) (2207); Kazakhstan (870)

Black Americans

United States (5349)

Children

Curaçao (349, 352, 353); Cyprus (1304, 1306); French Polynesia (1217); Great Britain (3792, 3793, 3793a, 3795, 3797, 3797a, 3800b, 3801f); Great Britain (Jersey) (2183, 2207); Grenada (4304); India (3006b, 3032, 3034, 3034a); Ireland (2207, 2208, 2209, 2209a, 2210, 2211a, 2211b); Poland (4369); Uruguay (2610)

Coins & Currency

Greenland (758A-758B, 784-787); India (3039)

Endangered Species

Kazakhstan (863); Slovenia (1285-1289);

Explorers

British Antarctic Territory (573a, 574a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2208-2214)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

China (Taiwan) (4448, 4451, 4452-4454); Finland (Aland) (414); Great Britain (Jersey) (2199-2200); Grenada (4307-4308); Grenada Grenadines (3011-3012); Guyana (4582); India (2998, 3004a); Ireland (2212); Mexico (3124); United States (5340)

Famous People

Czech Republic Thomas G. Masaryk (3772, 3777, 3777a); India Mahatma Gandhi (3037, 3043, 3060-3066, 3066a)

Royalty

Great Britain (3801, MH476, MH476a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2183-2190); Greece (2854); Greenland (791, 791a, B44); Grenada (4304); Grenada Grenadines (3013-3014); Tristan da Cunha (1138-1142)

Fauna

Land Mammals

China (Taiwan) (4452-4454); Curaçao (354); Estonia (878); Finland (Aland) (414); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (598); Gibraltar (1692, 1693, 1694, 1695, 1697a); Great Britain (3800b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2197, 2199-2200); Greece (2857); Greenland (758A-758B, 784-787); Grenada (4297, 4307-4308); Grenada Grenadines (3011-3012); Guyana (4582); India (2986q, 3004, 3004a, 3032, 3034a); Ireland (2209, 2211, 2209a, 2211a); Kazakhstan (863); Poland (4367); Slovenia (1286, 1287, 1288, 1289, 1291, 1293, 1294, 1310, 1312, 1312a); United States (5340)

Land Mammals: Cats

China (Taiwan) (4446); Czech Republic (3768, 3772, 3778); Greenland (758A-758B, 786, 787); Grenada (4309-4310); India (3002, 3004a, 3009b, 3030); Slovenia (1285); Tristan da Cunha (1142)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Great Britain (3792g, 3799, 3799a, 3800b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2207); Greenland (791a); India (3034, 3034a); Mexico (3115)

Land Mammals: Horses

China (Taiwan) (4446); China (People’s Republic) (4563, 4565, 4568, 4568a); Greece (2854); Grenada (4297c); Latvia (1001, 1003b); Poland (4374b); Slovenia (1292); Uruguay (2630)

Birds

China (People’s Republic) (4555); Cyprus (1300, 1301-1303); Czech Republic (3769, 3775, 3778); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (598, 599); Great Britain (3792e, 3797, 3797a, 3800b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2170-2175, 2173a, 2175a, 2199-2200); Greenland (758A); Grenada (4306); Grenada Grenadines (3011); Guyana (4587-4588); India (2975-2976, 2975a, 2976a, 2984-2985, 2985b, 3006b, 3038, 3066, 3066a); Ireland (2206, 2211a, 2211b); Kazakhstan (870, 872); Mexico (3110, 3117, 3119); St. Martin (186); Tristan da Cunha (1147-1148)

Insects

China (Taiwan) (4446); Guyana (4585-4586)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

China (Taiwan) (4446); India (3031, 3034a); Mexico (3104-3105); St. Martin (186); Slovenia (1295); United States (5346)

Fish & Fishing

China (Taiwan) (4447); Greenland (788-790); Grenada (4300-4301)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Grenada (4300)

Reptiles & Amphibians

China (Taiwan) (4446b)

Flags

China (People’s Republic) (4560, 4562, 4563); Croatia (1099); Djibouti (1223A-1223B, 1223E-1223F); Dominican Republic (1638, 1639); Great Britain (3801f); Great Britain (Jersey) (2208, 2210, 2211, 2214); Guyana (4583, 4584); India (3013b, 3022); Israel (2201); Kazakhstan (862); Latvia (1003); Mexico (3104, 3110, 3116, 3117, 3119, 3122); Poland (4376); Tristan da Cunha (1144, 1146); United States (5342-5345, 5344a, 5345a)

Flora

Greenland (796); Israel (2205-2207); Kazakhstan (866b); United States (5347, U698)

Flowers

China (Taiwan) (4442-4446, 4449, 4450, 4451, 4452-4454); French Polynesia (1217); Great Britain (Jersey) (2199-2200); Grenada (4297, 4307-4308); Grenada Grenadines (3011-3012, 3014); Guyana (4587-4588); India (2986a, 3034a, 3036b); Kazakhstan (866c, 867); Mexico (3110, 3111); Poland (4369, 4377); St. Martin (186); Tristan da Cunha (1140, 1142); United States (5340)

Flowers: Orchids

China (Taiwan) (4443, 4446c)

Flowers: Roses

Mexico (3105)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

China (Taiwan) (4449); China (People’s Republic) (4556-4559); Cyprus (1304); Finland (Aland) (414); Great Britain (Jersey) (2194); Grenada (4302-4303); India (2990, 2990a, 2991b); Ireland (2206, 2211a, 2211b); Jordan (2370e, 2370g); Slovenia (1305)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Kazakhstan (864, 865a, 865e)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Greenland (758A-758B, 786, 787); Latvia (1001)

Holograms & 3-D

Finland (Aland) (412-413)

Judaica

Israel (2200)

Maps & Globes

Cape Verde (1019-1021); Djibouti (1346A, 1346B); Dominican Republic (1638, 1639); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (598); Great Britain (3790, 3790f, 3790g); Great Britain (Jersey) (2210, 2211, 2214); Greenland (798-801, 801a); India (3009b, 3066, 3066a); Mexico (3108, 3119, 3120); Poland (4378); Tristan da Cunha (1147-1148); Uruguay (2631)

Masks

India (3023-3024, 3024b)

Military

British Antarctic Territory (573-574); China (People’s Republic) (4560, 4562, 4563, 4564); Croatia (1099); Czech Republic (3778); French Polynesia (1219, 1219a); Great Britain (3801c); Great Britain (Jersey) (2163-2169, 2168a, 2186, 2188, 2208); Greece (2854); Greenland (792); Grenada Grenadines (3011-3012); India (3013, 3022, 3055); Ireland (2213-2214); Mexico (3121); Poland (4377, 4378); Singapore (1829-1830); Slovenia (1290, 1302, 1304); Tristan da Cunha (1140, 1141, 1142, 1144, 1146); Uruguay (2630)

Motor Vehicles

Djibouti (1303Bc); Estonia (879); Great Britain (3789, 3789b, 3791j, 3800b); India (3022); Mexico (3116); Norfolk Island (1145a); Singapore (1829-1830); Uruguay (2629b)

Automobiles

Great Britain (3783, 3789b, 3791g); Great Britain (Jersey) (2207); Grenada Grenadines (3013b); Israel (2204); Mexico (3117); Uruguay (2629)

Motorcycles

Great Britain (3785, 3789b, 3791b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2169)

Nobel Prize

India (3042)

Performing Arts

Dance

Armenia (1152); Greenland (793); India (2997, 2999, 3000, 3001, 3004a, 3053-3054, 3054a); Slovenia (1307); United States (5349)

Music

Armenia (1153); Curaçao (353); Cyprus (1304, 1306); French Polynesia (1217b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2192, 2202, 2206a); Greenland (793, 795-797); India (3023-3024, 3024b, 3040); Kazakhstan (865d); Slovenia (1303); Uruguay (2630)

Movies, Television & Stars

Czech Republic (3770); Djibouti (1303A); Great Britain (3780-3791, 3788a, 3789b, 3790f, 3790g, 3791k, 3791l, 3791m); Grenada Grenadines (3013-3014); India (3010); Ireland (2207, 2211a, 2211b); Poland (4371-4373); Slovenia (1290); Tristan da Cunha (1138-1142)

Theater

India (3023-3024, 3024b)

Personalized Stamps

Greece (2860)

Philately

Poland (4367)

Railroads

Great Britain (3781, 3789b, 3791c, 3800b)

Religion

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (602-603); China (People’s Republic) (4555); Croatia (1099); Cyprus (1300); Djibouti (1223C-1223D, 1303Bf); Greece (2858); Grenada (4304); Grenada Grenadines (3013a); Guyana (4584); India (2992-2993, 2992b, 3002, 3003, 3004, 3004a, 3038, 3057, 3057a, 3057b); Jordan (2371-2376); Kazakhstan (872); Mexico (3124); Poland (4370); Tristan da Cunha (1142)

Christmas

Croatia (1094); Curaçao (349-354); Cyprus (1304-1306); Czech Republic (3773); Finland (Aland) (412-413); Gibraltar (1691-1697, 1697a); Great Britain (3792-3800, 3793a, 3794a, 3800b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2191-2198); Greenland (798-801, 801a); Ireland (2205-2212, 2209a, 2211a, 2211b); Slovenia (1309-1312, 1311a, 1312a)

Popes

Latvia (1002); Poland (4368)

Science & Technology

Great Britain (Jersey) (2204, 2206a); India (2990-2991, 2991b, 3056, 3056a, 3057b); Israel (2203-2204); Kazakhstan (866, 870, 871)

Astronomy

India (3014-3021)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Djibouti (1346B); Falkland Islands (1240-1243); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (599); Greenland (783, 794, B43-B44); Mexico (3118); Slovenia (1295)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Grenada (4298-4299)

Medicine

Great Britain (Jersey) (2166, 2168, 2168a); India (3007, 3026, 3044, 3062, 3066a); Israel (2203); Mexico (3106, 3122); Uruguay (2631)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

India (3030)

Ships & Watercraft

Armenia (1152); China (People’s Republic) (4472A, 4555, 4560, 4564); French Polynesia (1216); Great Britain (Jersey) (2210, 2211, 2214); Greenland (790); India (3008-3009, 3009b); Mexico (3110, 3120); Norfolk Island (1144-1145, 1145a); Poland (4374b); Slovenia (1300); Tristan da Cunha (1143, 1144, 1146)

Space

Dominican Republic (1639); Grenada (4305-4306); India (3022)

Sports

French Polynesia (1216); India (3034, 3034a); Mexico (3117)

Olympics

Kazakhstan (859, 862)

Soccer

India (3007); Mexico (3102-3103); Uruguay (2628)

Stamps On Stamps

French Polynesia (1218); Kazakhstan (869); Slovenia (1301)

Telecommunications

Djibouti (1223A-1223B)

Textiles

Great Britain (Jersey) (2203, 2206a); India (3063, 3066a); Kazakhstan (866); Mexico (2492L); Slovenia (1314, 1316, 1316a)

Native Costumes

Armenia (1152); China (People’s Republic) (4548-4550, 4551-4554, 4560-4564); Djibouti (1223B); French Polynesia (1218); India (2986-2987, 2986q, 2995, 2996, 2997, 2999, 3000, 3001, 3003, 3004a, 3005-3006, 3006b, 3053-3054, 3054a); Kazakhstan (869); Latvia (1001); Mexico (2490J)

Toys & Games

Ireland (2207, 2211a, 2211b)

United Nations

Greenland (794)

Wine

Czech Republic (3769)

Women

Armenia (1152); Curaçao (349, 352, 353); Czech Republic (3768); Djibouti (1223A-1223B); France (5541); Great Britain (3780, 3786, 3788a, 3790a, 3790c, 3790f, 3791, 3791k, 3791m, 3792, 3794, 3794a, 3796, 3798, 3798a, 3800b, 3801bMH476, MH476a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2168, 2168a, 2176-2182, 2181a, 2190, 2205, 2206a, 2207); Greece (2855); Greenland (793, B44); Grenada (4304); Grenada Grenadines (3013-3014); India (2986c, 2987, 2996, 2997, 3000, 3003, 3004a, 3024, 3024a, 3024b, 3031, 3033, 3034a, 3040, 3053-3054, 3054a, 3064, 3066a); Ireland (2207, 2208, 2209a, 2210, 2211a, 2211b); Israel (2204); Kazakhstan (866a, 866e, 866f); Latvia (1001); Norfolk Island (1145a); Poland (4373, 4374b); Singapore (1829); Slovenia (1290, 1307); Tristan da Cunha (1138-1142); Uruguay (2610)

Writers & Literature

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (601); China (People’s Republic) (4548-4550); Greece (2855); Ireland (2213-2214); Latvia (1003)

Journalism

Cape Verde (1019-1021); Great Britain (Jersey) (2168a)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1987a, 1989a, 1991a, 1993a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in 2019 Catalogue, Greenland (757a, 758a are deleted), to stamps in Sept. 17, 2018 update, Mexico (2488l, 2489l, 2491m, 2500m are deleted).