By Topic - March 2019
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the March 18, 2019 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
British Antarctic Territory (573a, 574a); Greenland (758A-758B, 783, 786, 787, 790, 794)
Architecture
Armenia (1152, 1153); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (601, 602-603); Cape Verde (1021); China (People’s Republic) (4472A, 4555, 4562, 4563, 4565-4568, 4568a); Croatia (1096, 1099); Curaçao (349, 350, 351, 353); Cyprus (1299); Czech Republic (3768); Djibouti (1223C-1223D, 1303A, 1303B); Estonia (879); Finland (Aland) (414); France (5542); French Polynesia (1219, 1219a); Gibraltar (B1); Great Britain (3792, 3794, 3794a, 3796, 3796a, 3797, 3797a, 3798, 3798a, 3799, 3799a, 3800, 3800a, 3800b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2176, 2180, 2181, 2181a, 2207, 2208); Greece (2850-2853, 2850a-2853a, 2853c, 2857, 2858); Guyana (4584); India (2983, 2989, 2991, 2991a, 2991b, 2992-2993, 2993b, 2994, 3000, 3002, 3003, 3004a, 3005, 3005a, 3006b, 3011, 3012, 3013, 3022, 3026, 3028, 3031, 3034a, 3038, 3039, 3044, 3052, 3057, 3057a, 3057b, 3061, 3066a); Iraq (2052-2053); Ireland (2210, 2211, 2211a, 2211b); Jordan (2371-2376); Kazakhstan (868, 870); Latvia (1002); Mexico (3102-3103, 3107, 3110, 3113-3114, 3116, 3121, 3122); Poland (4367, 4374, 4375); Slovenia (1284, 1297, 1308)
Bridges
China (People’s Republic) (4565, 4568, 4568a); France (5542); Gibraltar (B1); Great Britain (3800b)
Castles
Czech Republic (3778); Great Britain (3790, 3790f, 3791, 3801e); Great Britain (Jersey) (2182, 2208, 2212); Poland (4366)
Lighthouses
Mexico (3109)
Windmills
Slovenia (1296)
Art
Czech Republic (3776); France (5541); Latvia (1004)
Children’s Art
India (2975-2976, 2975a, 2976a); Kazakhstan (870)
Paintings
Armenia (1152); China (People’s Republic) (4565-4568, 4568a); Cyprus (1305); Czech Republic (3775); Gibraltar (1691-1697, 1697a); Greece (2854-2855); Greenland (B43-B44); India (2996, 3004a); Mexico (3116); Poland (4369, 4374)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
China (Taiwan) (4447-4451); India (3005-3006, 3006b); Mexico (2488L, 2491M); Tristan da Cunha (1142)
Sculpture & Statues
Croatia (1097); Czech Republic (3768, 3774); Great Britain (Jersey) (2211); India (3004, 3004a, 3009b); Kazakhstan (872); Latvia (1003); Mexico (3106); United States (5348)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Cape Verde (1021); Dominican Republic (1639); Falkland Islands (1236-1239); Greece (2857); Greenland (792); India (3012, 3022); Ireland (2208, 2209a, 2211a); Mexico (3120)
Bicycles
Great Britain (Jersey) (2207); Kazakhstan (870)
Black Americans
United States (5349)
Children
Curaçao (349, 352, 353); Cyprus (1304, 1306); French Polynesia (1217); Great Britain (3792, 3793, 3793a, 3795, 3797, 3797a, 3800b, 3801f); Great Britain (Jersey) (2183, 2207); Grenada (4304); India (3006b, 3032, 3034, 3034a); Ireland (2207, 2208, 2209, 2209a, 2210, 2211a, 2211b); Poland (4369); Uruguay (2610)
Coins & Currency
Greenland (758A-758B, 784-787); India (3039)
Endangered Species
Kazakhstan (863); Slovenia (1285-1289);
Explorers
British Antarctic Territory (573a, 574a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2208-2214)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
China (Taiwan) (4448, 4451, 4452-4454); Finland (Aland) (414); Great Britain (Jersey) (2199-2200); Grenada (4307-4308); Grenada Grenadines (3011-3012); Guyana (4582); India (2998, 3004a); Ireland (2212); Mexico (3124); United States (5340)
Famous People
Czech Republic Thomas G. Masaryk (3772, 3777, 3777a); India Mahatma Gandhi (3037, 3043, 3060-3066, 3066a)
Royalty
Great Britain (3801, MH476, MH476a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2183-2190); Greece (2854); Greenland (791, 791a, B44); Grenada (4304); Grenada Grenadines (3013-3014); Tristan da Cunha (1138-1142)
Fauna
Land Mammals
China (Taiwan) (4452-4454); Curaçao (354); Estonia (878); Finland (Aland) (414); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (598); Gibraltar (1692, 1693, 1694, 1695, 1697a); Great Britain (3800b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2197, 2199-2200); Greece (2857); Greenland (758A-758B, 784-787); Grenada (4297, 4307-4308); Grenada Grenadines (3011-3012); Guyana (4582); India (2986q, 3004, 3004a, 3032, 3034a); Ireland (2209, 2211, 2209a, 2211a); Kazakhstan (863); Poland (4367); Slovenia (1286, 1287, 1288, 1289, 1291, 1293, 1294, 1310, 1312, 1312a); United States (5340)
Land Mammals: Cats
China (Taiwan) (4446); Czech Republic (3768, 3772, 3778); Greenland (758A-758B, 786, 787); Grenada (4309-4310); India (3002, 3004a, 3009b, 3030); Slovenia (1285); Tristan da Cunha (1142)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Great Britain (3792g, 3799, 3799a, 3800b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2207); Greenland (791a); India (3034, 3034a); Mexico (3115)
Land Mammals: Horses
China (Taiwan) (4446); China (People’s Republic) (4563, 4565, 4568, 4568a); Greece (2854); Grenada (4297c); Latvia (1001, 1003b); Poland (4374b); Slovenia (1292); Uruguay (2630)
Birds
China (People’s Republic) (4555); Cyprus (1300, 1301-1303); Czech Republic (3769, 3775, 3778); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (598, 599); Great Britain (3792e, 3797, 3797a, 3800b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2170-2175, 2173a, 2175a, 2199-2200); Greenland (758A); Grenada (4306); Grenada Grenadines (3011); Guyana (4587-4588); India (2975-2976, 2975a, 2976a, 2984-2985, 2985b, 3006b, 3038, 3066, 3066a); Ireland (2206, 2211a, 2211b); Kazakhstan (870, 872); Mexico (3110, 3117, 3119); St. Martin (186); Tristan da Cunha (1147-1148)
Insects
China (Taiwan) (4446); Guyana (4585-4586)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
China (Taiwan) (4446); India (3031, 3034a); Mexico (3104-3105); St. Martin (186); Slovenia (1295); United States (5346)
Fish & Fishing
China (Taiwan) (4447); Greenland (788-790); Grenada (4300-4301)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Grenada (4300)
Reptiles & Amphibians
China (Taiwan) (4446b)
Flags
China (People’s Republic) (4560, 4562, 4563); Croatia (1099); Djibouti (1223A-1223B, 1223E-1223F); Dominican Republic (1638, 1639); Great Britain (3801f); Great Britain (Jersey) (2208, 2210, 2211, 2214); Guyana (4583, 4584); India (3013b, 3022); Israel (2201); Kazakhstan (862); Latvia (1003); Mexico (3104, 3110, 3116, 3117, 3119, 3122); Poland (4376); Tristan da Cunha (1144, 1146); United States (5342-5345, 5344a, 5345a)
Flora
Greenland (796); Israel (2205-2207); Kazakhstan (866b); United States (5347, U698)
Flowers
China (Taiwan) (4442-4446, 4449, 4450, 4451, 4452-4454); French Polynesia (1217); Great Britain (Jersey) (2199-2200); Grenada (4297, 4307-4308); Grenada Grenadines (3011-3012, 3014); Guyana (4587-4588); India (2986a, 3034a, 3036b); Kazakhstan (866c, 867); Mexico (3110, 3111); Poland (4369, 4377); St. Martin (186); Tristan da Cunha (1140, 1142); United States (5340)
Flowers: Orchids
China (Taiwan) (4443, 4446c)
Flowers: Roses
Mexico (3105)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
China (Taiwan) (4449); China (People’s Republic) (4556-4559); Cyprus (1304); Finland (Aland) (414); Great Britain (Jersey) (2194); Grenada (4302-4303); India (2990, 2990a, 2991b); Ireland (2206, 2211a, 2211b); Jordan (2370e, 2370g); Slovenia (1305)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Kazakhstan (864, 865a, 865e)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Greenland (758A-758B, 786, 787); Latvia (1001)
Holograms & 3-D
Finland (Aland) (412-413)
Judaica
Israel (2200)
Maps & Globes
Cape Verde (1019-1021); Djibouti (1346A, 1346B); Dominican Republic (1638, 1639); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (598); Great Britain (3790, 3790f, 3790g); Great Britain (Jersey) (2210, 2211, 2214); Greenland (798-801, 801a); India (3009b, 3066, 3066a); Mexico (3108, 3119, 3120); Poland (4378); Tristan da Cunha (1147-1148); Uruguay (2631)
Masks
India (3023-3024, 3024b)
Military
British Antarctic Territory (573-574); China (People’s Republic) (4560, 4562, 4563, 4564); Croatia (1099); Czech Republic (3778); French Polynesia (1219, 1219a); Great Britain (3801c); Great Britain (Jersey) (2163-2169, 2168a, 2186, 2188, 2208); Greece (2854); Greenland (792); Grenada Grenadines (3011-3012); India (3013, 3022, 3055); Ireland (2213-2214); Mexico (3121); Poland (4377, 4378); Singapore (1829-1830); Slovenia (1290, 1302, 1304); Tristan da Cunha (1140, 1141, 1142, 1144, 1146); Uruguay (2630)
Motor Vehicles
Djibouti (1303Bc); Estonia (879); Great Britain (3789, 3789b, 3791j, 3800b); India (3022); Mexico (3116); Norfolk Island (1145a); Singapore (1829-1830); Uruguay (2629b)
Automobiles
Great Britain (3783, 3789b, 3791g); Great Britain (Jersey) (2207); Grenada Grenadines (3013b); Israel (2204); Mexico (3117); Uruguay (2629)
Motorcycles
Great Britain (3785, 3789b, 3791b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2169)
Nobel Prize
India (3042)
Performing Arts
Dance
Armenia (1152); Greenland (793); India (2997, 2999, 3000, 3001, 3004a, 3053-3054, 3054a); Slovenia (1307); United States (5349)
Music
Armenia (1153); Curaçao (353); Cyprus (1304, 1306); French Polynesia (1217b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2192, 2202, 2206a); Greenland (793, 795-797); India (3023-3024, 3024b, 3040); Kazakhstan (865d); Slovenia (1303); Uruguay (2630)
Movies, Television & Stars
Czech Republic (3770); Djibouti (1303A); Great Britain (3780-3791, 3788a, 3789b, 3790f, 3790g, 3791k, 3791l, 3791m); Grenada Grenadines (3013-3014); India (3010); Ireland (2207, 2211a, 2211b); Poland (4371-4373); Slovenia (1290); Tristan da Cunha (1138-1142)
Theater
India (3023-3024, 3024b)
Personalized Stamps
Greece (2860)
Philately
Poland (4367)
Railroads
Great Britain (3781, 3789b, 3791c, 3800b)
Religion
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (602-603); China (People’s Republic) (4555); Croatia (1099); Cyprus (1300); Djibouti (1223C-1223D, 1303Bf); Greece (2858); Grenada (4304); Grenada Grenadines (3013a); Guyana (4584); India (2992-2993, 2992b, 3002, 3003, 3004, 3004a, 3038, 3057, 3057a, 3057b); Jordan (2371-2376); Kazakhstan (872); Mexico (3124); Poland (4370); Tristan da Cunha (1142)
Christmas
Croatia (1094); Curaçao (349-354); Cyprus (1304-1306); Czech Republic (3773); Finland (Aland) (412-413); Gibraltar (1691-1697, 1697a); Great Britain (3792-3800, 3793a, 3794a, 3800b); Great Britain (Jersey) (2191-2198); Greenland (798-801, 801a); Ireland (2205-2212, 2209a, 2211a, 2211b); Slovenia (1309-1312, 1311a, 1312a)
Popes
Latvia (1002); Poland (4368)
Science & Technology
Great Britain (Jersey) (2204, 2206a); India (2990-2991, 2991b, 3056, 3056a, 3057b); Israel (2203-2204); Kazakhstan (866, 870, 871)
Astronomy
India (3014-3021)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Djibouti (1346B); Falkland Islands (1240-1243); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (599); Greenland (783, 794, B43-B44); Mexico (3118); Slovenia (1295)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Grenada (4298-4299)
Medicine
Great Britain (Jersey) (2166, 2168, 2168a); India (3007, 3026, 3044, 3062, 3066a); Israel (2203); Mexico (3106, 3122); Uruguay (2631)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
India (3030)
Ships & Watercraft
Armenia (1152); China (People’s Republic) (4472A, 4555, 4560, 4564); French Polynesia (1216); Great Britain (Jersey) (2210, 2211, 2214); Greenland (790); India (3008-3009, 3009b); Mexico (3110, 3120); Norfolk Island (1144-1145, 1145a); Poland (4374b); Slovenia (1300); Tristan da Cunha (1143, 1144, 1146)
Space
Dominican Republic (1639); Grenada (4305-4306); India (3022)
Sports
French Polynesia (1216); India (3034, 3034a); Mexico (3117)
Olympics
Kazakhstan (859, 862)
Soccer
India (3007); Mexico (3102-3103); Uruguay (2628)
Stamps On Stamps
French Polynesia (1218); Kazakhstan (869); Slovenia (1301)
Telecommunications
Djibouti (1223A-1223B)
Textiles
Great Britain (Jersey) (2203, 2206a); India (3063, 3066a); Kazakhstan (866); Mexico (2492L); Slovenia (1314, 1316, 1316a)
Native Costumes
Armenia (1152); China (People’s Republic) (4548-4550, 4551-4554, 4560-4564); Djibouti (1223B); French Polynesia (1218); India (2986-2987, 2986q, 2995, 2996, 2997, 2999, 3000, 3001, 3003, 3004a, 3005-3006, 3006b, 3053-3054, 3054a); Kazakhstan (869); Latvia (1001); Mexico (2490J)
Toys & Games
Ireland (2207, 2211a, 2211b)
United Nations
Greenland (794)
Wine
Czech Republic (3769)
Women
Armenia (1152); Curaçao (349, 352, 353); Czech Republic (3768); Djibouti (1223A-1223B); France (5541); Great Britain (3780, 3786, 3788a, 3790a, 3790c, 3790f, 3791, 3791k, 3791m, 3792, 3794, 3794a, 3796, 3798, 3798a, 3800b, 3801bMH476, MH476a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2168, 2168a, 2176-2182, 2181a, 2190, 2205, 2206a, 2207); Greece (2855); Greenland (793, B44); Grenada (4304); Grenada Grenadines (3013-3014); India (2986c, 2987, 2996, 2997, 3000, 3003, 3004a, 3024, 3024a, 3024b, 3031, 3033, 3034a, 3040, 3053-3054, 3054a, 3064, 3066a); Ireland (2207, 2208, 2209a, 2210, 2211a, 2211b); Israel (2204); Kazakhstan (866a, 866e, 866f); Latvia (1001); Norfolk Island (1145a); Poland (4373, 4374b); Singapore (1829); Slovenia (1290, 1307); Tristan da Cunha (1138-1142); Uruguay (2610)
Writers & Literature
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (601); China (People’s Republic) (4548-4550); Greece (2855); Ireland (2213-2214); Latvia (1003)
Journalism
Cape Verde (1019-1021); Great Britain (Jersey) (2168a)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1987a, 1989a, 1991a, 1993a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
Number changes: To stamps in 2019 Catalogue, Greenland (757a, 758a are deleted), to stamps in Sept. 17, 2018 update, Mexico (2488l, 2489l, 2491m, 2500m are deleted).
