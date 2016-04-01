By Topic - April 2016

Apr 1, 2016, 4 AM

Canada's Black History month stamp featuring the No. 2 Construction Battalion, the only predominantly black battalion in Canadian military history, is included in the Military category in the April 2016 By Topics listing.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the April 18, 2006 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Architecture

Austria (2592, 2594); Germany (2879); Grenada (4019, 4040, 4042, 4053, 4054, 4055, 4056, 4057, 4058, 4059, 4060, 4061, 4062, 4063, 4064, 4065, 4066, 4068-4070, 4078-4079); Grenada Grenadines (2922b); Guatemala (708); Guyana (4398, 4399, 4403-4404, 4415, 4417, 4425); Hong Kong (1718, 1721, 1721a, 1728, 1730, 1731, 1732, 1733a, 1740, 1741a, 1742e, 1743, 1744); Hungary (4364, 4364a, 4367, 4368, 4369); Iceland (1382-1385, 1383a, 1385a); India (2727, 2728, 2732, 2741, 2769-2770); Indonesia (2400d, 2418, 2421, 2429, 2433); Iran (3130); Iraq (1972-1973, 1974-1977); Ireland (2098, 2098a); Israel (2075, 2085, 2091, 2092, 2094); Japan (3803a, 3803c, 3803d, 3803e, 3805, 3807, 3814a, 3814b, 3814c, 3814d, 3823, 3824b, 3824d, 3824e, 3831, 3834, 3836, 3837, 3838, 3839, 3895, 3897, 3898, 3899, 3902, 3904, 3905, 3906, 3926, 3927, 3936, 3939, 3940, 3961a, 3965, 3966, 3968d); Liechtenstein (1672-1673, 1674-1675); Mauritania (852); New Caledonia (1200); Pitcairn Islands (792, 793, 794, 800, 805); Spain (4061, 4070, 4071, 4073, 4074, 4080); Switzerland (1589, B779b); Vatican City (1614, 1616, 1620a); United Nations (1125); United Nations (Geneva) (612); United Nations (Vienna) (578)

Bridges

Hong Kong (1719, 1721a, 1733, 1733a); Indonesia (2399, 2437); Israel (2086); Japan (3824, 3828a, 3828d, 3899, 3926, 3936, 3939, 3965a, 3966a); Liechtenstein (1674); Switzerland (B779a)

Castles

Guyana (4405-4406); Japan (3807, 3809-3813, 3831b, 3866-3870, 3926b)

Lighthouses

Hong Kong (1733a); Iceland (1380-1381); Ireland (2070, 2070a); Japan (3966c); New Caledonia (1201)

Windmills

Iceland (1384, 1385a); Liechtenstein (1673)

Art

Austria (2594); Japan (3834f, 3966b); Spain (4058, 4066); Switzerland (1590)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Ireland (2066, 2066e); Japan (3822-3823, 3880-3907); Spain (4056); Switzerland (1578-1579, 1579a, 1579b, 1596-1597, 1597a, 1597b)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

Japan (3959-3960)

Children’s Art

India (2767, 2767a)

Paintings

France (4872); Germany (2879); Grenada (4022-4023, 4032-4035, 4042-4043, 4046-4047, 4071a, 4072); Grenada Grenadines (2916-2919, 2922-2923); Guyana (4397, 4420-4423); Hungary (4364, 4364a, 4366, 4367a, 4367b, 4367c, 4367g); Iceland (1387-1390); Ireland (2095, 2095a, 2095b); Japan (3818-3821, 3834a, 3834b, 3834c, 3937-3940, 3944, 3946); Liechtenstein (1674-1675); Pitcairn Islands (792-795); Spain (4076)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Hungary (4367a, 4367f); Iraq (1959); Japan (3958d); Vatican City (1612)

Sculpture & Statues

Grenada (4037, 4040a, 4070, 4079); Guyana (4395e, 4416); Hong Kong (1720, 1721a, 1744); Hungary (4364, 4364a); India (2723, 2732); Indonesia (2429); Iran (3131); Iraq (1984-1986); Israel (2074); Japan (3903); Pitcairn Islands (796b); Spain (4059, 4067, 4068, 4072); Switzerland (1591)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Grenada (4036); Hong Kong (1721a); India (2722, 2740); Indonesia (2436c); Iraq (1943, 1981, 1982); Japan (3881e, 3966d)

Bicycles

Guyana (4404); Hong Kong (1721a, 1722, 1727a); India (2736, 2736a); Japan (3816, 3908); Liechtenstein (1673)

Children

Czech Republic (3647); Grenada (4022f, 4037, 4071d, 4071e, 4071f, 4072); Guyana (4405-4406, 4417); Hong Kong (1719, 1720, 1721, 1721a, 1739, 1741a, 1742d); Hungary (4367g); Iceland (1392); India (2733, 2733a, 2736a, 2766-2767, 2767a); Indonesia (2413-2414, 2417, 2433a); Ireland (2066, 2066e); Israel (2076-2078, 2092); Japan (3816-3817, 3840, 3845, 3849a, 3850, 3855, 3859a, 3860-3863, 3877, 3934, 3957, 3959h, 3959i, 3959j, 3968b, 3968j); Pitcairn Islands (792, 796); Spain (4073); Switzerland (1585, 1588, B776-B778, B778a, B778b); United Nations (Vienna) (578); Vatican City (1615, 1618, 1620a)

Coins & Currency

Guyana (4418-4419); Israel (2087); Japan (3855, 3859a); Spain (4083)

Endangered Species

Spain (4060)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Grenada (4020-4021)

Europa

Ireland (2071-2072); Liechtenstein (1672-1673)

Explorers

Spain (4067)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Austria (2592); Grenada (4080-4091); Hong Kong (1736-1742, 1741a, 1744, 1755-1761); Hungary (4367f); Indonesia (2400-2401, 2400d, 2416, 2417, 2418, 2419, 2420, 2429); Japan (3818-3821, 3953-3956)

Famous People

Grenada Deng Xiaoping (4019), Abraham Lincoln (4040-4041), Mao Zedong (4048), Joseph Stalin (4049), Franklin D. Roosevelt (4050), Winston Churchill (4051), Charles de Gaulle (4052); Guyana Xi Jinping (4397, 4400); India Mohandas K. Gandhi (2745a); Indonesia Sukarno (2415a), Kim Il-sung (2415b)

Royalty

Grenada (4071-4072, 4075-4077); Guyana (4397-4400, 4405-4406); Hungary (4364, 4364a, 4367g); Pitcairn Islands (798-807); Spain (4064, 4073); Switzerland (1566)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Grenada (4071c, 4072); Guyana (4406)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Grenada (4020-4021, 4080-4091); Grenada Grenadines (2922e); Guyana (4396, 4420); Hong Kong (1721a, 1737, 1738, 1740, 1741a, 1742b, 1742c, 1742e, 1755-1761); Hungary (4367a, 4367b, 4370h, 4371-4372); India (2746, 2747, 2748, 2749, 2750, 2752a, 2772-2773, 2773a); Indonesia (2400-2401, 2400d, 2414, 2426); Iraq (1973); Ireland (2072, 2078, 2078a, 2079, 2079a, 2080, 2083b); Japan (3880, 3881a, 3881b, 3881c, 3881d, 3894, 3895, 3927-3928, 3946, 3950, 3953-3956, 3959, 3960f, 3968); Pitcairn Islands (809)

Land Mammals: Bats

Spain (4060c)

Land Mammals: Cats

Guyana (4418-4419); Iceland (1393); India (2732, 2751, 2752, 2752a, 2772-2773, 2773a); Israel (2086); Japan (3880-3907, 3966b); Spain (4083b)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Hungary (4370c); Indonesia (2416); Japan (3948-3949)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Hong Kong (1738, 1741a, 1742c); India (2734, 2736a, 2773, 2773a); Indonesia (2437); Japan (3946)

Land Mammals: Horses

Grenada (4032-4035, 4040a, 4056); Hong Kong (1749, 1750a); Hungary (4367a, 4367b, 4367g); Israel (2086); Japan (3834, 3894b, 3938, 3957)

Sea Mammals

Indonesia (2426)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Grenada (4028-4031); Indonesia (2426)

Birds

Grenada (3937A, 4022e, 4041); Grenada Grenadines (2916f, 2919); Guyana (4383-4386, 4387-4390, 4418-4419); Hong Kong (1721a, 1736, 1739, 1741a, 1742a, 1742d, 1745-1748, 1748a, 1749, 1750a); India (2737, 2767a, 2772-2773, 2773a); Indonesia (2426, 2428, 2433, 2435); Iran (3124, 3126); Iraq (1953-1958, 1972-1973); Ireland (2076, 2077); Japan (3816, 3824c, 3841, 3844, 3847, 3849a, 3853, 3854, 3859a, 3880g, 3894e, 3894j, 3895, 3907, 3923b, 3923f, 3924f, 3925f, 3927b, 3927d, 3928h, 3968f); Kiribati (1020, 1021-1024); Liechtenstein (1673); Mauritania (828-831); New Caledonia (1199); Pitcairn Islands (796b); Spain (4059); Switzerland (1567)

Insects

Grenada Grenadines (2917d); Japan (3823e, 3849a, 3927c, 3934, 3959); Spain (4060a); Switzerland (1576, 1577a)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Japan (3880c); Kiribati (1020)

Fish & Fishing

Grenada (4020-4021, 4046a, 4046d, 4047); Grenada Grenadines (2916d); Hong Kong (1750, 1750a); Indonesia (2426); Iran (3127); Ireland (2082, 2083b); Israel (2096c); Japan (3824b, 3849, 3849a, 3923a, 3924a, 3925a, 3929-3933); Mauritania (845, 846, 847, 848, 849, 851); New Caledonia (1203); Pitcairn Islands (796c); Spain (4060d)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Grenada Grenadines (2917a, 2917c); Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a); Ireland (2082, 2083b); Israel (2096d); Japan (3887, 3929-3933, 3964); Mauritania (850); New Caledonia (1203)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a); Indonesia (2426); Japan (3829-3830, 3899, 3934e); Spain (4069); Switzerland (1575, 1577a)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Austria (2592); Grenada Grenadines (2916a, 2917b, 2918); Hong Kong (1737, 1741a, 1742b); Israel (2096); Japan (3828e, 3854, 3859a, 3923, 3960h); New Caledonia (1203); Spain (4060b)

Other Terrestrial Life

Japan (3935c)

Fire Fighting

Hong Kong (1731, 1733a, 1734)

Flags

Grenada (4019, 4036-4039, 4040a, 4048-4052, 4053-4067); Guatemala (708); Guyana (4401-4402, 4404, 4405-4406); Hong Kong (1718-1721, 1721a, 1728, 1729, 1730, 1732, 1733, 1733a, 1734); Hungary (4367g, 4367h, 4370d); India (2741, 2769-2770); Indonesia (2421, 2427a, 2428, 2431, 2432, 2433a, 2434a); Iran (3131); Iraq (1944-1947, 1945a, 1948-1952, 1981, 1983); Ireland (2096); Israel (2091); Japan (3814); Norfolk Island (1108); Pitcairn Islands (793, 803, 804); Spain (4056, 4070-4072); Switzerland (1592-1595)

Flora

Hong Kong (1707, 1709a, 1754, 1754a); Iceland (1386); Japan (3825, 3859, 3859a, 3916, 3923-3925, 3967); Liechtenstein (1679-1683); Norfolk Island (1109); Switzerland (1584); United Nations (1125)

Flowers

Germany (2879, 2881, 2884); Grenada (4019, 4022g, 4042d, 4081, 4083, 4084, 4086, 4089, 4090, 4091); Grenada Grenadines (2918, 2919); Guyana (4397, 4405); Hong Kong (1720, 1721a, 1759, 1760); Hungary (4362-4363, 4364, 4364a, 4373-4374); Indonesia (2426, 2437); Iran (3125, 3127); Iraq (1944-1947, 1945a, 1953, 1954, 1956, 1963, 1964); Ireland (2084); Japan (3814, 3815, 3822, 3823c, 3823e, 3823f, 3825, 3826-3827, 3828a, 3832-3833, 3843, 3844, 3846, 3848, 3849a, 3851, 3852, 3853, 3854, 3858, 3859a, 3864-3865, 3871-3874, 3880b, 3880c, 3880d, 3880h, 3881, 3884, 3893, 3894, 3895, 3902, 3906, 3909-3912, 3913, 3914, 3915, 3917-3920, 3924d, 3927, 3928e, 3928e, 3928f, 3934c, 3937, 3948e, 3949b, 3949i, 3953, 3954, 3958a, 3960, 3961a, 3961e, 3966a, 3966e, 3968f); Liechtenstein (1672); Malta (1555-1557); New Caledonia (1202); Norfolk Island (1108)

Flowers: Orchids

Germany (2885); Grenada Grenadines (2924-2925); Indonesia (2415); Japan (3865d)

Flowers: Roses

Hong Kong (1709, 1709a); Japan (3864a, 3894a, 3923h, 3924h, 3925h, 3949, 3960); Switzerland (1574, 1577a)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Grenada (4023, 4042f, 4086); Grenada Grenadines (2916b, 2923); Hong Kong (1705, 1709a, 1749-1750, 1750a, 1755, 1759, 1760, 1761); Indonesia (2422); Iran (3126); Iraq (1963-1967); Ireland (2083, 2083b); Israel (2076, 2090b, 2092); Japan (3824d, 3842, 3849a, 3857, 3859a, 3882, 3883, 3885, 3886, 3889, 3890, 3891, 3892a, 3921-3922, 3924, 3936e, 3951-3952, 3962-3963, 3964); New Caledonia (1198); Pitcairn Islands (797, 798); Spain (4063, 4069); Switzerland (B776, B778a, B778b); United States (5038); Vatican City (1615)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a); Japan (3831a); Switzerland (1568-1569)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Grenada (4024-4025); Guyana (4405-4406, 4418-4419); Indonesia (2421); Kiribati (1020, 1021-1024); Spain (4080c, 4083b)

Judaica

Czech Republic (3647); Hungary (4365); Israel (2074, 2076-2078, 2085, 2088-2089, 2093, 2094-2095)

Maps & Globes

Guyana (4393-4394); Hong Kong (1721a, 1745-1748, 1748a); India (2722, 2723, 2729, 2729a, 2737, 2752a); Indonesia (2413c, 2425-2426, 2433b); Liechtenstein (1676-1678); Pitcairn Islands (801); Spain (4067, 4077)

Masks

Hong Kong (1758)

Military

Canada (2895, 2895a); France (4892); Grenada (4036, 4037, 4038, 4040a, 4040b, 4040c, 4041, 4048-4052, 4053-4067, 4073-4074); Guyana (4401-4402, 4403b); Hong Kong (1743); India (2722, 2733, 2733a, 2736a, 2738-2740, 2746, 2764-2765); Indonesia (2431, 2432, 2435, 2436); Iraq (1940-1943, 1981-1983); Ireland (2067-2068); Israel (2085); Norfolk Island (1108)

Motor Vehicles

France (B757b); Grenada (4024d, 4055, 4057, 4060, 4061, 4063, 4064, 4065, 4066); Hong Kong (1719, 1721a); Indonesia (2434b, 2436b); Iraq (1941, 1981-1983); Japan (3936)

Automobiles

Austria (2593); Guyana (4404); Hong Kong (1719, 1721a); Iraq (1968-1971); Israel (2090c); Japan (3936); Switzerland (1570-1573)

Motorcycles

Spain (4084)

Mushrooms

Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a)

Nobel Prize

Grenada (4051); Guyana (4403-4404); Hungary (4365); Ireland (2075)

Performing Arts

Dance

Japan (3828, 3875-3879)

Music

Austria (2596); Grenada (4044-4045); Hong Kong (1750, 1750a); Iceland (1393); Indonesia (2402-2412, 2423); Japan (3823a, 3880b, 3880e, 3923e, 3934d); Pitcairn Islands (808-811); Spain (4055, 4059)

Movies, Television & Stars

Israel (2088-2089); Spain (4065)

Theater

Japan (3828b, 3936a)

Entertainers

Switzerland (1580)

Petroleum

India (2724); Iraq (1982)

Philately

Grenada (4044-4045); Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a); Indonesia (2429, 2437); Israel (2086); Switzerland (1566, 1567)

Railroads

Hong Kong (1738, 1741a, 1742c); Japan (3803, 3941-3942); Spain (4074)

Red Cross

France (B757); Indonesia (2434); Switzerland (1587)

Religion

Grenada (4019, 4042a); Hungary (4364, 4364a); Iceland (1385, 1385a); India (2728, 2731, 2737); Iran (3126, 3127, 3128, 3129); Iraq (1974-1977); Ireland (2065, 2094); Israel (2075); Japan (3803d, 3805, 3831a, 3831e, 3838, 3839, 3900, 3904, 3905, 3926a, 3961a); Mauritania (852); Pitcairn Islands (802); Spain (4072); Vatican City (1612, 1613-1614, 1615-1616)

Christmas

Guyana (4420-4423); Hungary (4371-4372); Iceland (1391-1393, 1391a); Ireland (2095, 2095a, 2095b); New Caledonia (1204); Norfolk Island (1115-1119); Pitcairn Islands (808-811); Spain (4081-4082); Switzerland (1581-1584, B776-B778, B778a, B778b)

Popes

Grenada (4024-4025, 4068-4070, 4078-4079); Guyana (4415-4416. 4424-4425); Vatican City (1617-1620, 1620a)

Science & Technology

Guyana (4393-4394); Hong Kong (1730, 1733, 1733a, 1734, 1751-1754, 1754a); Hungary (4365, 4369); Iceland (1386); India (2724, 2725-2726, 2726a, 2768)

Archaeology

Guyana (4395c, 4395e, 4396); Iraq (1984-1986); Japan (3806); Liechtenstein (1676-1678); Spain (4068)

Astronomy

Hong Kong (1710-1717, 1753, 1754a); Japan (3935); United States (5058)

Computers & Mathematics

Hong Kong (1749, 1750a, 1752, 1754a); Iceland (1393); India (2735, 2735a, 2736a); Indonesia (2433b)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Grenada (4039); Grenada Grenadines (2920-2921); Guyana (4395-4396); Hong Kong (1735, 1751, 1754a); Indonesia (2413a, 2413b, 2414); Israel (2079-2084, 2084a); Japan (3803b, 3804, 3808, 3815, 3824a, 3828c, 3831, 3835, 3881, 3888, 3901, 3923c, 3925c, 3926c, 3926d, 3961); Pitcairn Islands (799, 806, 807, 812)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Japan (3926e)

Medicine

France (B757b); Hong Kong (1729, 1733a, 1734, 1754, 1754a); India (2733, 2733a, 2736a); Indonesia (2434b); Ireland (2073-2074, 2100); Japan (3817); Switzerland (1586, 1587, 1588)

Scouting

Indonesia (2427); Japan (3860-3863)

Ships & Watercraft

Grenada (4022b, 4026-4027, 4038, 4046-4047); Guyana (4401-4402); Hong Kong (1721a, 1728-1734, 1733a); India (2722, 2723, 2739); Indonesia (2413b, 2436a); Iraq (1940, 1972); Ireland (2068, 2069-2070, 2070a); Israel (2085, 2091); Japan (3823c, 3831d, 3908, 3936, 3957, 3961, 3965, 3966e); Norfolk Island (1120-1123); Pitcairn Islands (792-795, 796, 797, 798-807, 808-811, 812); Spain (4059); Switzerland (1592-1595, B777, B778a, B778b); Vatican City (1615)

Space

Hungary (4370); India (2722, 2725-2726, 2726a, 2736, 2736a, 2743)

Sports

Grenada (4033a, 4046f); Guyana (4391-4392); Hong Kong (1722-1727, 1727a); Japan (3817, 3908, 3966); Norfolk Island (1120-1123); Spain (4084)

Basketball

Japan (3908)

Soccer

Hong Kong (1724, 1727a); Iraq (1948-1952); Japan (3908)

Stamps On Stamps

Ireland (2066a, 2066e); Japan (3855, 3859a); Spain (4064); Switzerland (1566, 1567)

Telecommunications

Hungary (4368); India (2722); Pitcairn Islands (796a); Spain (4075); Switzerland (B779b)

Textiles

Grenada Grenadines (2922c); India (2744-2745, 2745a); Iraq (1961); Japan (3834, 3958f, 3958i)

Native Costumes

Grenada Grenadines (2916c); Hong Kong (1736, 1741a, 1742); India (2733-2736, 2736a); Indonesia (2402-2412, 2416, 2417, 2418, 2419, 2420, 2423); Japan (3816-3817, 3828, 3832, 3875-3879, 3904, 3944, 3961b, 3966b)

Toys & Games

Hong Kong (1749, 1750a); Ireland (2071-2072); Japan (3880a, 3880b, 3880f, 3881b, 3881c, 3894c, 3894d, 3894e, 3895b, 3895c, 3927-3928, 3934, 3953-3956, 3966c)

United Nations

Grenada Grenadines (2920-2921); Guyana (4393-4394, 4395-4396); Hong Kong (1735); Indonesia (2413-2414, 2426); Japan (3804-3808, 3834, 3835-3839); Spain (4062-4063, 4078)

Universal Postal Union

Iran (3130)

Wine

Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a)

Women

Austria (2594); France (4872, 4892); Grenada (4022a, 4022d, 4022e, 4022f, 4037, 4042a, 4071-4072, 4075-4077); Grenada Grenadines (2922-2923); Guyana (4399, 4404, 4405-4406, 4417); Hong Kong (1718-1721, 1721a); Hungary (4364, 4364a, 4367f); Iceland (1392); India (2729a, 2733-2736, 2736a); Indonesia (2413-2414, 2417, 2418, 2431, 2432, 2433a, 2434a); Iran (3126); Iraq (1978-1980); Ireland (2083, 2083b, 2084); Israel (2089, 2090a, 2094-2095); Japan (3816-3817, 3824e, 3828, 3832, 3834, 3875, 3876, 3878, 3879, 3904, 3908f, 3908i, 3908j, 3934a, 3944, 3957, 3966b); New Caledonia (1198); Norfolk Island (1120); Pitcairn Islands (792, 796); Spain (4056, 4059, 4064, 4079, 4083a); Switzerland (1566, 1585, 1586, 1587, 1588, B776-B778, B778a, B778b); United Nations (Vienna) (578); Vatican City (1615)

Writers & Literature

Hungary (4375); Iran (3125); Ireland (2075, 2093); Israel (2094-2095); Japan (3966b)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Czech Republic (3571b, 3571c), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.