By Topic - April 2016
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the April 18, 2006 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Architecture
Austria (2592, 2594); Germany (2879); Grenada (4019, 4040, 4042, 4053, 4054, 4055, 4056, 4057, 4058, 4059, 4060, 4061, 4062, 4063, 4064, 4065, 4066, 4068-4070, 4078-4079); Grenada Grenadines (2922b); Guatemala (708); Guyana (4398, 4399, 4403-4404, 4415, 4417, 4425); Hong Kong (1718, 1721, 1721a, 1728, 1730, 1731, 1732, 1733a, 1740, 1741a, 1742e, 1743, 1744); Hungary (4364, 4364a, 4367, 4368, 4369); Iceland (1382-1385, 1383a, 1385a); India (2727, 2728, 2732, 2741, 2769-2770); Indonesia (2400d, 2418, 2421, 2429, 2433); Iran (3130); Iraq (1972-1973, 1974-1977); Ireland (2098, 2098a); Israel (2075, 2085, 2091, 2092, 2094); Japan (3803a, 3803c, 3803d, 3803e, 3805, 3807, 3814a, 3814b, 3814c, 3814d, 3823, 3824b, 3824d, 3824e, 3831, 3834, 3836, 3837, 3838, 3839, 3895, 3897, 3898, 3899, 3902, 3904, 3905, 3906, 3926, 3927, 3936, 3939, 3940, 3961a, 3965, 3966, 3968d); Liechtenstein (1672-1673, 1674-1675); Mauritania (852); New Caledonia (1200); Pitcairn Islands (792, 793, 794, 800, 805); Spain (4061, 4070, 4071, 4073, 4074, 4080); Switzerland (1589, B779b); Vatican City (1614, 1616, 1620a); United Nations (1125); United Nations (Geneva) (612); United Nations (Vienna) (578)
Bridges
Hong Kong (1719, 1721a, 1733, 1733a); Indonesia (2399, 2437); Israel (2086); Japan (3824, 3828a, 3828d, 3899, 3926, 3936, 3939, 3965a, 3966a); Liechtenstein (1674); Switzerland (B779a)
Castles
Guyana (4405-4406); Japan (3807, 3809-3813, 3831b, 3866-3870, 3926b)
Lighthouses
Hong Kong (1733a); Iceland (1380-1381); Ireland (2070, 2070a); Japan (3966c); New Caledonia (1201)
Windmills
Iceland (1384, 1385a); Liechtenstein (1673)
Art
Austria (2594); Japan (3834f, 3966b); Spain (4058, 4066); Switzerland (1590)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Ireland (2066, 2066e); Japan (3822-3823, 3880-3907); Spain (4056); Switzerland (1578-1579, 1579a, 1579b, 1596-1597, 1597a, 1597b)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney
Japan (3959-3960)
Children’s Art
India (2767, 2767a)
Paintings
France (4872); Germany (2879); Grenada (4022-4023, 4032-4035, 4042-4043, 4046-4047, 4071a, 4072); Grenada Grenadines (2916-2919, 2922-2923); Guyana (4397, 4420-4423); Hungary (4364, 4364a, 4366, 4367a, 4367b, 4367c, 4367g); Iceland (1387-1390); Ireland (2095, 2095a, 2095b); Japan (3818-3821, 3834a, 3834b, 3834c, 3937-3940, 3944, 3946); Liechtenstein (1674-1675); Pitcairn Islands (792-795); Spain (4076)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Hungary (4367a, 4367f); Iraq (1959); Japan (3958d); Vatican City (1612)
Sculpture & Statues
Grenada (4037, 4040a, 4070, 4079); Guyana (4395e, 4416); Hong Kong (1720, 1721a, 1744); Hungary (4364, 4364a); India (2723, 2732); Indonesia (2429); Iran (3131); Iraq (1984-1986); Israel (2074); Japan (3903); Pitcairn Islands (796b); Spain (4059, 4067, 4068, 4072); Switzerland (1591)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Grenada (4036); Hong Kong (1721a); India (2722, 2740); Indonesia (2436c); Iraq (1943, 1981, 1982); Japan (3881e, 3966d)
Bicycles
Guyana (4404); Hong Kong (1721a, 1722, 1727a); India (2736, 2736a); Japan (3816, 3908); Liechtenstein (1673)
Children
Czech Republic (3647); Grenada (4022f, 4037, 4071d, 4071e, 4071f, 4072); Guyana (4405-4406, 4417); Hong Kong (1719, 1720, 1721, 1721a, 1739, 1741a, 1742d); Hungary (4367g); Iceland (1392); India (2733, 2733a, 2736a, 2766-2767, 2767a); Indonesia (2413-2414, 2417, 2433a); Ireland (2066, 2066e); Israel (2076-2078, 2092); Japan (3816-3817, 3840, 3845, 3849a, 3850, 3855, 3859a, 3860-3863, 3877, 3934, 3957, 3959h, 3959i, 3959j, 3968b, 3968j); Pitcairn Islands (792, 796); Spain (4073); Switzerland (1585, 1588, B776-B778, B778a, B778b); United Nations (Vienna) (578); Vatican City (1615, 1618, 1620a)
Coins & Currency
Guyana (4418-4419); Israel (2087); Japan (3855, 3859a); Spain (4083)
Endangered Species
Spain (4060)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Grenada (4020-4021)
Europa
Ireland (2071-2072); Liechtenstein (1672-1673)
Explorers
Spain (4067)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Austria (2592); Grenada (4080-4091); Hong Kong (1736-1742, 1741a, 1744, 1755-1761); Hungary (4367f); Indonesia (2400-2401, 2400d, 2416, 2417, 2418, 2419, 2420, 2429); Japan (3818-3821, 3953-3956)
Famous People
Grenada Deng Xiaoping (4019), Abraham Lincoln (4040-4041), Mao Zedong (4048), Joseph Stalin (4049), Franklin D. Roosevelt (4050), Winston Churchill (4051), Charles de Gaulle (4052); Guyana Xi Jinping (4397, 4400); India Mohandas K. Gandhi (2745a); Indonesia Sukarno (2415a), Kim Il-sung (2415b)
Royalty
Grenada (4071-4072, 4075-4077); Guyana (4397-4400, 4405-4406); Hungary (4364, 4364a, 4367g); Pitcairn Islands (798-807); Spain (4064, 4073); Switzerland (1566)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Grenada (4071c, 4072); Guyana (4406)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Grenada (4020-4021, 4080-4091); Grenada Grenadines (2922e); Guyana (4396, 4420); Hong Kong (1721a, 1737, 1738, 1740, 1741a, 1742b, 1742c, 1742e, 1755-1761); Hungary (4367a, 4367b, 4370h, 4371-4372); India (2746, 2747, 2748, 2749, 2750, 2752a, 2772-2773, 2773a); Indonesia (2400-2401, 2400d, 2414, 2426); Iraq (1973); Ireland (2072, 2078, 2078a, 2079, 2079a, 2080, 2083b); Japan (3880, 3881a, 3881b, 3881c, 3881d, 3894, 3895, 3927-3928, 3946, 3950, 3953-3956, 3959, 3960f, 3968); Pitcairn Islands (809)
Land Mammals: Bats
Spain (4060c)
Land Mammals: Cats
Guyana (4418-4419); Iceland (1393); India (2732, 2751, 2752, 2752a, 2772-2773, 2773a); Israel (2086); Japan (3880-3907, 3966b); Spain (4083b)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Hungary (4370c); Indonesia (2416); Japan (3948-3949)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Hong Kong (1738, 1741a, 1742c); India (2734, 2736a, 2773, 2773a); Indonesia (2437); Japan (3946)
Land Mammals: Horses
Grenada (4032-4035, 4040a, 4056); Hong Kong (1749, 1750a); Hungary (4367a, 4367b, 4367g); Israel (2086); Japan (3834, 3894b, 3938, 3957)
Sea Mammals
Indonesia (2426)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Grenada (4028-4031); Indonesia (2426)
Birds
Grenada (3937A, 4022e, 4041); Grenada Grenadines (2916f, 2919); Guyana (4383-4386, 4387-4390, 4418-4419); Hong Kong (1721a, 1736, 1739, 1741a, 1742a, 1742d, 1745-1748, 1748a, 1749, 1750a); India (2737, 2767a, 2772-2773, 2773a); Indonesia (2426, 2428, 2433, 2435); Iran (3124, 3126); Iraq (1953-1958, 1972-1973); Ireland (2076, 2077); Japan (3816, 3824c, 3841, 3844, 3847, 3849a, 3853, 3854, 3859a, 3880g, 3894e, 3894j, 3895, 3907, 3923b, 3923f, 3924f, 3925f, 3927b, 3927d, 3928h, 3968f); Kiribati (1020, 1021-1024); Liechtenstein (1673); Mauritania (828-831); New Caledonia (1199); Pitcairn Islands (796b); Spain (4059); Switzerland (1567)
Insects
Grenada Grenadines (2917d); Japan (3823e, 3849a, 3927c, 3934, 3959); Spain (4060a); Switzerland (1576, 1577a)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Japan (3880c); Kiribati (1020)
Fish & Fishing
Grenada (4020-4021, 4046a, 4046d, 4047); Grenada Grenadines (2916d); Hong Kong (1750, 1750a); Indonesia (2426); Iran (3127); Ireland (2082, 2083b); Israel (2096c); Japan (3824b, 3849, 3849a, 3923a, 3924a, 3925a, 3929-3933); Mauritania (845, 846, 847, 848, 849, 851); New Caledonia (1203); Pitcairn Islands (796c); Spain (4060d)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Grenada Grenadines (2917a, 2917c); Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a); Ireland (2082, 2083b); Israel (2096d); Japan (3887, 3929-3933, 3964); Mauritania (850); New Caledonia (1203)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a); Indonesia (2426); Japan (3829-3830, 3899, 3934e); Spain (4069); Switzerland (1575, 1577a)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Austria (2592); Grenada Grenadines (2916a, 2917b, 2918); Hong Kong (1737, 1741a, 1742b); Israel (2096); Japan (3828e, 3854, 3859a, 3923, 3960h); New Caledonia (1203); Spain (4060b)
Other Terrestrial Life
Japan (3935c)
Fire Fighting
Hong Kong (1731, 1733a, 1734)
Flags
Grenada (4019, 4036-4039, 4040a, 4048-4052, 4053-4067); Guatemala (708); Guyana (4401-4402, 4404, 4405-4406); Hong Kong (1718-1721, 1721a, 1728, 1729, 1730, 1732, 1733, 1733a, 1734); Hungary (4367g, 4367h, 4370d); India (2741, 2769-2770); Indonesia (2421, 2427a, 2428, 2431, 2432, 2433a, 2434a); Iran (3131); Iraq (1944-1947, 1945a, 1948-1952, 1981, 1983); Ireland (2096); Israel (2091); Japan (3814); Norfolk Island (1108); Pitcairn Islands (793, 803, 804); Spain (4056, 4070-4072); Switzerland (1592-1595)
Flora
Hong Kong (1707, 1709a, 1754, 1754a); Iceland (1386); Japan (3825, 3859, 3859a, 3916, 3923-3925, 3967); Liechtenstein (1679-1683); Norfolk Island (1109); Switzerland (1584); United Nations (1125)
Flowers
Germany (2879, 2881, 2884); Grenada (4019, 4022g, 4042d, 4081, 4083, 4084, 4086, 4089, 4090, 4091); Grenada Grenadines (2918, 2919); Guyana (4397, 4405); Hong Kong (1720, 1721a, 1759, 1760); Hungary (4362-4363, 4364, 4364a, 4373-4374); Indonesia (2426, 2437); Iran (3125, 3127); Iraq (1944-1947, 1945a, 1953, 1954, 1956, 1963, 1964); Ireland (2084); Japan (3814, 3815, 3822, 3823c, 3823e, 3823f, 3825, 3826-3827, 3828a, 3832-3833, 3843, 3844, 3846, 3848, 3849a, 3851, 3852, 3853, 3854, 3858, 3859a, 3864-3865, 3871-3874, 3880b, 3880c, 3880d, 3880h, 3881, 3884, 3893, 3894, 3895, 3902, 3906, 3909-3912, 3913, 3914, 3915, 3917-3920, 3924d, 3927, 3928e, 3928e, 3928f, 3934c, 3937, 3948e, 3949b, 3949i, 3953, 3954, 3958a, 3960, 3961a, 3961e, 3966a, 3966e, 3968f); Liechtenstein (1672); Malta (1555-1557); New Caledonia (1202); Norfolk Island (1108)
Flowers: Orchids
Germany (2885); Grenada Grenadines (2924-2925); Indonesia (2415); Japan (3865d)
Flowers: Roses
Hong Kong (1709, 1709a); Japan (3864a, 3894a, 3923h, 3924h, 3925h, 3949, 3960); Switzerland (1574, 1577a)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Grenada (4023, 4042f, 4086); Grenada Grenadines (2916b, 2923); Hong Kong (1705, 1709a, 1749-1750, 1750a, 1755, 1759, 1760, 1761); Indonesia (2422); Iran (3126); Iraq (1963-1967); Ireland (2083, 2083b); Israel (2076, 2090b, 2092); Japan (3824d, 3842, 3849a, 3857, 3859a, 3882, 3883, 3885, 3886, 3889, 3890, 3891, 3892a, 3921-3922, 3924, 3936e, 3951-3952, 3962-3963, 3964); New Caledonia (1198); Pitcairn Islands (797, 798); Spain (4063, 4069); Switzerland (B776, B778a, B778b); United States (5038); Vatican City (1615)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a); Japan (3831a); Switzerland (1568-1569)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Grenada (4024-4025); Guyana (4405-4406, 4418-4419); Indonesia (2421); Kiribati (1020, 1021-1024); Spain (4080c, 4083b)
Judaica
Czech Republic (3647); Hungary (4365); Israel (2074, 2076-2078, 2085, 2088-2089, 2093, 2094-2095)
Maps & Globes
Guyana (4393-4394); Hong Kong (1721a, 1745-1748, 1748a); India (2722, 2723, 2729, 2729a, 2737, 2752a); Indonesia (2413c, 2425-2426, 2433b); Liechtenstein (1676-1678); Pitcairn Islands (801); Spain (4067, 4077)
Masks
Hong Kong (1758)
Military
Canada (2895, 2895a); France (4892); Grenada (4036, 4037, 4038, 4040a, 4040b, 4040c, 4041, 4048-4052, 4053-4067, 4073-4074); Guyana (4401-4402, 4403b); Hong Kong (1743); India (2722, 2733, 2733a, 2736a, 2738-2740, 2746, 2764-2765); Indonesia (2431, 2432, 2435, 2436); Iraq (1940-1943, 1981-1983); Ireland (2067-2068); Israel (2085); Norfolk Island (1108)
Motor Vehicles
France (B757b); Grenada (4024d, 4055, 4057, 4060, 4061, 4063, 4064, 4065, 4066); Hong Kong (1719, 1721a); Indonesia (2434b, 2436b); Iraq (1941, 1981-1983); Japan (3936)
Automobiles
Austria (2593); Guyana (4404); Hong Kong (1719, 1721a); Iraq (1968-1971); Israel (2090c); Japan (3936); Switzerland (1570-1573)
Motorcycles
Spain (4084)
Mushrooms
Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a)
Nobel Prize
Grenada (4051); Guyana (4403-4404); Hungary (4365); Ireland (2075)
Performing Arts
Dance
Japan (3828, 3875-3879)
Music
Austria (2596); Grenada (4044-4045); Hong Kong (1750, 1750a); Iceland (1393); Indonesia (2402-2412, 2423); Japan (3823a, 3880b, 3880e, 3923e, 3934d); Pitcairn Islands (808-811); Spain (4055, 4059)
Movies, Television & Stars
Israel (2088-2089); Spain (4065)
Theater
Japan (3828b, 3936a)
Entertainers
Switzerland (1580)
Petroleum
India (2724); Iraq (1982)
Philately
Grenada (4044-4045); Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a); Indonesia (2429, 2437); Israel (2086); Switzerland (1566, 1567)
Railroads
Hong Kong (1738, 1741a, 1742c); Japan (3803, 3941-3942); Spain (4074)
Red Cross
France (B757); Indonesia (2434); Switzerland (1587)
Religion
Grenada (4019, 4042a); Hungary (4364, 4364a); Iceland (1385, 1385a); India (2728, 2731, 2737); Iran (3126, 3127, 3128, 3129); Iraq (1974-1977); Ireland (2065, 2094); Israel (2075); Japan (3803d, 3805, 3831a, 3831e, 3838, 3839, 3900, 3904, 3905, 3926a, 3961a); Mauritania (852); Pitcairn Islands (802); Spain (4072); Vatican City (1612, 1613-1614, 1615-1616)
Christmas
Guyana (4420-4423); Hungary (4371-4372); Iceland (1391-1393, 1391a); Ireland (2095, 2095a, 2095b); New Caledonia (1204); Norfolk Island (1115-1119); Pitcairn Islands (808-811); Spain (4081-4082); Switzerland (1581-1584, B776-B778, B778a, B778b)
Popes
Grenada (4024-4025, 4068-4070, 4078-4079); Guyana (4415-4416. 4424-4425); Vatican City (1617-1620, 1620a)
Science & Technology
Guyana (4393-4394); Hong Kong (1730, 1733, 1733a, 1734, 1751-1754, 1754a); Hungary (4365, 4369); Iceland (1386); India (2724, 2725-2726, 2726a, 2768)
Archaeology
Guyana (4395c, 4395e, 4396); Iraq (1984-1986); Japan (3806); Liechtenstein (1676-1678); Spain (4068)
Astronomy
Hong Kong (1710-1717, 1753, 1754a); Japan (3935); United States (5058)
Computers & Mathematics
Hong Kong (1749, 1750a, 1752, 1754a); Iceland (1393); India (2735, 2735a, 2736a); Indonesia (2433b)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Grenada (4039); Grenada Grenadines (2920-2921); Guyana (4395-4396); Hong Kong (1735, 1751, 1754a); Indonesia (2413a, 2413b, 2414); Israel (2079-2084, 2084a); Japan (3803b, 3804, 3808, 3815, 3824a, 3828c, 3831, 3835, 3881, 3888, 3901, 3923c, 3925c, 3926c, 3926d, 3961); Pitcairn Islands (799, 806, 807, 812)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Japan (3926e)
Medicine
France (B757b); Hong Kong (1729, 1733a, 1734, 1754, 1754a); India (2733, 2733a, 2736a); Indonesia (2434b); Ireland (2073-2074, 2100); Japan (3817); Switzerland (1586, 1587, 1588)
Scouting
Indonesia (2427); Japan (3860-3863)
Ships & Watercraft
Grenada (4022b, 4026-4027, 4038, 4046-4047); Guyana (4401-4402); Hong Kong (1721a, 1728-1734, 1733a); India (2722, 2723, 2739); Indonesia (2413b, 2436a); Iraq (1940, 1972); Ireland (2068, 2069-2070, 2070a); Israel (2085, 2091); Japan (3823c, 3831d, 3908, 3936, 3957, 3961, 3965, 3966e); Norfolk Island (1120-1123); Pitcairn Islands (792-795, 796, 797, 798-807, 808-811, 812); Spain (4059); Switzerland (1592-1595, B777, B778a, B778b); Vatican City (1615)
Space
Hungary (4370); India (2722, 2725-2726, 2726a, 2736, 2736a, 2743)
Sports
Grenada (4033a, 4046f); Guyana (4391-4392); Hong Kong (1722-1727, 1727a); Japan (3817, 3908, 3966); Norfolk Island (1120-1123); Spain (4084)
Basketball
Japan (3908)
Soccer
Hong Kong (1724, 1727a); Iraq (1948-1952); Japan (3908)
Stamps On Stamps
Ireland (2066a, 2066e); Japan (3855, 3859a); Spain (4064); Switzerland (1566, 1567)
Telecommunications
Hungary (4368); India (2722); Pitcairn Islands (796a); Spain (4075); Switzerland (B779b)
Textiles
Grenada Grenadines (2922c); India (2744-2745, 2745a); Iraq (1961); Japan (3834, 3958f, 3958i)
Native Costumes
Grenada Grenadines (2916c); Hong Kong (1736, 1741a, 1742); India (2733-2736, 2736a); Indonesia (2402-2412, 2416, 2417, 2418, 2419, 2420, 2423); Japan (3816-3817, 3828, 3832, 3875-3879, 3904, 3944, 3961b, 3966b)
Toys & Games
Hong Kong (1749, 1750a); Ireland (2071-2072); Japan (3880a, 3880b, 3880f, 3881b, 3881c, 3894c, 3894d, 3894e, 3895b, 3895c, 3927-3928, 3934, 3953-3956, 3966c)
United Nations
Grenada Grenadines (2920-2921); Guyana (4393-4394, 4395-4396); Hong Kong (1735); Indonesia (2413-2414, 2426); Japan (3804-3808, 3834, 3835-3839); Spain (4062-4063, 4078)
Universal Postal Union
Iran (3130)
Wine
Hong Kong (1749-1750, 1750a)
Women
Austria (2594); France (4872, 4892); Grenada (4022a, 4022d, 4022e, 4022f, 4037, 4042a, 4071-4072, 4075-4077); Grenada Grenadines (2922-2923); Guyana (4399, 4404, 4405-4406, 4417); Hong Kong (1718-1721, 1721a); Hungary (4364, 4364a, 4367f); Iceland (1392); India (2729a, 2733-2736, 2736a); Indonesia (2413-2414, 2417, 2418, 2431, 2432, 2433a, 2434a); Iran (3126); Iraq (1978-1980); Ireland (2083, 2083b, 2084); Israel (2089, 2090a, 2094-2095); Japan (3816-3817, 3824e, 3828, 3832, 3834, 3875, 3876, 3878, 3879, 3904, 3908f, 3908i, 3908j, 3934a, 3944, 3957, 3966b); New Caledonia (1198); Norfolk Island (1120); Pitcairn Islands (792, 796); Spain (4056, 4059, 4064, 4079, 4083a); Switzerland (1566, 1585, 1586, 1587, 1588, B776-B778, B778a, B778b); United Nations (Vienna) (578); Vatican City (1615)
Writers & Literature
Hungary (4375); Iran (3125); Ireland (2075, 2093); Israel (2094-2095); Japan (3966b)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Czech Republic (3571b, 3571c), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
