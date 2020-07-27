By Topic - June 2017

Jul 27, 2020, 6 AM

This stamp issued Dec. 20, 2016, by the Philippines commemorates chef and restauranteur Teresita “Mama Sita” Reyes. It is included in three categories in the June By Topic listing: Flags, Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops (under Flora), and Women.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the June 19, 2017 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L145-L149, L149a); Russia (7761); Spain (4179)

Architecture

Algeria (1674, 1677, 1679-1681, 1686, 1687-1689, 1693-1694, 1695, 1696-1697, 1700, 1703); Austria (2671); Canada (2970a, 2970e, 2971, 2975, 2975a); Faroe Islands (672, 674); France (5167); Germany (2945, 2951-2952, 2952a, 2953, B1125, B1126); Greenland (748b); Macedonia (729); Monaco (2867, 2869); Namibia (1326a, 1336a); Nepal (1015, 1023, 11024, 1025, 1026, 1027, 1029); Netherlands (1507, 1507a, 1507b, 1508, 1508a, 1508b, 1509, 1509a, 1509b, 1510c, 1511d, 1511i, 1512a, 1515, 1520a, 1521, 1523f, 1523m, 1534, 1535a, O64); New Zealand (2688, 2689a, 2702, 2702a, 2705, 2707, 2709, 2716, 2716a, 2720b, 2720d, 2724e); Oman (576a, 576c, 576f, 577, 578); Pakistan (1236, 1237, 1241, 1244f); Palau (1320-1321, 1326a, 1333, 1334, 1341); Panama (954, 956, 957, 959, 960); Papua New Guinea (1836, 1839, 1840); Paraguay (2962-2963, 2981, 3033, 3036, 3045, 3054, 3055); Peru (1887, 1888); Philippines (3647, 3648, 3649, 3667c, 3670, 3671, 3672b, 3675-3676, 3679, 3687, 3703); Poland (4277); Portugal (3789-3790, 3791-3792, 3810, 3813, 3819-3823, 3825, 3826, 3827, 3836, 3840, 3841, 3842-3846, 3847-3848, 3857-3863, 3870-3871, 3875, 3876, 3877, 3878, 3887, 3888, 3889, 3890, 3893); Portugal (Azores) (581-582); Portugal (Madeira) (341, 342, 345, 346, 347-348, 352); Romania (5761-5764, 5761a-5764a, 5784-5785, 5784a, 5792-5793, 5792a-5793a, 5793b, 5793c, 5797-5800, 5797a-5800a, 5800b, 5806-5807, 5806a-5807a, 5816-5818, 5816a, 5817a, 5819-5820, 5819a-5820a, 5829, 5830-5833, 5830a-5833a, 5858, 5859-5862, 5859a-5862a, 5874, 5874a, 5888-5891, 5888a-5891a, 5892-5895, 5892a-5895a, 5906, 5906a); Russia (7762, 7767, 7769, 7775, 7778, 7779, 7781, 7785, 7796, 7797, 7806); St. Kitts (935a, 937, 949-951); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1043a); Samoa (1243-1247, 1262, 1268); Slovakia (756, 757, 759); Spain (4133, 4137, 4141, 4143, 4144, 4146, 4147, 4150, 4152, 4157, 4158, 4160, 4161a, 4163, 4177, 4179, 4183, 4184, 4187, 4190, 4192); United Nations (1161)

Bridges

Austria (2665); Netherlands (1511g, 1520a, 1523f, 1523m); Palau (1320a, 1320d); Panama (955); Philippines (3694); Portugal (3837, 3889); Portugal (Madeira) (346)

Castles

British Indian Ocean Territory (467a); Portugal (3792); Russia (7810); Spain (4162, 4187b, 4187d)

Lighthouses

Netherlands (1506, 1506a, 1506b, 1510, 1510a, 1510b, 1510c, 1511h); Russia (7770-7771)

Windmills

Algeria (1675); Germany (B1124, B1127, B1127a); Netherlands (1511f, 1512a); Portugal (3791-3792); Portugal (Azores) (581-582); Portugal (Madeira) (347-348); Romania (5792-5793, 5792a-5793a, 5793b, 5793c, 5874, 5874a)

Art

Austria (2665, 2669); Portugal (3770); Spain (4181)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Netherlands (1516); Spain (4193); United Nations (1158); United Nations (Vienna) (597)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

Macedonia (729)

Children’s Art

Algeria (1677-1678); Pakistan (1244); Paraguay (3036); Philippines (3672a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1040); Slovakia (752); Spain (4181); Venezuela (1733)

Paintings

France (5162b); Germany (2947-2948); Greece (2773, 2774); Netherlands (1511j); Palau (1309-1310); Poland (4270); Portugal (3763-3764, 3771-3772, 3793-3796, 3880); Romania (5726, 5726a, 5726b, 5781, 5781a, 5781b, 5819-5820, 5819a-5820a, 5875, 5875a, 5877, 5905-5908, 5905a-5908a); Russia (7786, 7787, 7789); St. Kitts (935-938); Slovakia (750, 762-763, 763a); Spain (4147, 4160, 4186, 4191); Venezuela (1684)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

France (5162); Greece (2769); Paraguay (3042, 3047); Portugal (3803-3804, 3874); Spain (4141, 4153)

Nudes

France (5162b); St. Kitts (936)

Sculpture & Statues

Algeria (1684-1686); Canada (2981-2982, 2982a); Greece (2770, 2771, 2772, 2775, 2775a); Greece (Mt. Athos) (179-183); Namibia (1336a); Netherlands (1510c, 1511d); New Zealand (2664b); Palau (1320-1321, 1326, 1335); Paraguay (2981, 3038b); Philippines (3674); Poland (4263, 4277); Portugal (3763-3764, 3771, 3789-3790, 3824, 3838, 3887, 3888); Portugal (Madeira) (341, 345a); Romania (5768, 5768a, 5775, 5775a, 5783, 5785, 5801, 5862, 5862a); Russia (7762, 7772, 7779, 7788); St. Kitts (947-948, 949); Samoa (1243, 1245, 1247); Slovakia (751, 756, 759); Spain (4137, 4174, 4184, 4191); Venezuela (1684d)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

British Indian Ocean Territory (468-473); Netherlands (1521a, 1521d); New Zealand (2320a, 2683j, 2687, 2689a); Palau (1333c, 1344, 1347b); Philippines (3686); Portugal (3766, 3780, 3811-3813, 3841); Romania (5853-5855, 5853a-5854a, 5873, 5873a); Russia (7777); St. Kitts (939-940); Spain (4189)

Parachutes

Portugal (3766, 3780); Portugal (Madeira) (348a); Romania (5814, 5814a)

Bicycles

Netherlands (1512, 1515b, 1515c, B769); New Zealand (2661, 2662, 2664b); Poland (4266); Portugal (3791-3792); Portugal (Azores) (581-582); Portugal (Madeira) (347-348); Romania (5792-5793, 5792a-5793a, 5793b, 5793c, 5874, 5874a); Slovakia (756)

Black Americans

Canada (2983d, 2983g, 2983h, 2988, 2990a); Palau (1311-1313, 1323d, 1327f, 1328, 1333, 1334, 1335a, 1347a); St. Kitts (941e)

Children

Algeria (1674, 1703); Austria (2670); Cayman Islands (1176); Congo Republic (1236A); France (4935, 4937, 4944); Namibia (1344); Netherlands (1515b, 1515c, 1515e, 1515i, 1520b, 1523c, 1523l, B769); New Zealand (2683m, 2689, 2689a, B222-B224, B224b); Palau (1309c, 1309f, 1322, 1337b); Paraguay (2963, 3040); Philippines (3667d, 3672d, 3677-3678, 3683, 3688-3689); Pitcairn Islands (826c, 827c); Portugal (3788, 3790, 3876, 3887b); Portugal (Azores) (582a, 587); Portugal (Madeira) (352); Romania (5796, 5803, 5803a, 5805, 5805a, 5890, 5890a); Russia (7762, 7790); St. Helena (1127); St. Kitts (935c); Samoa (1240, 1258, 1275, 1283); Spain (4137, 4141, 4193); Venezuela (1733c)

Coins & Currency

Philippines (3673); Portugal (3836); Romania (5765, 5765a); Spain (4150, 4161)

Endangered Species

Kazakhstan (804); Palau (1345); Spain (4138-4140)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Croatia (1020); Papua New Guinea (1847, 1847e); St. Kitts (934, 934e); Samoa (1270-1274)

Europa

Netherlands (1512); Portugal (3791-3792, 3892); Portugal (Azores) (581-582); Portugal (Madeira) (347-348, 351); Romania (5792-5793, 5792a-5793a, 5793b, 5793c); Russia (7810)

Explorers

Penrhyn (570); Philippines (3673); Spain (4148)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

France (5115-5118, 5118a, 5118b); Germany (B1124-B1127, B1127a); Greece (2770, 2772); New Zealand (2697-2702, 2702a); Pakistan (1239a); Palau (1318-1319, 1333-1335); Paraguay (3042); Penrhyn (567-568, 568a); Philippines (3682, 3697-3698); Romania (5785, 5863, 5863a, 5868, 5868a, 5888-5891, 5888a-5891a); Russia (7767); St. Kitts (947b, 948); Samoa (1241-1242, 1242a)

Famous People

Paraguay Rutherford B. Hayes (2873); Philippines Sun Yat-sen (3693-3694)

Reagan

Palau (1322-1325)

Royalty

Cayman Islands (1175-1178); Gibraltar (1597-1603); Namibia (1343); Netherlands (1524, 1524a); Palau (1318-1319, 1322a, 1322b, 1322c, 1334); Penrhyn (555); Romania (5765, 5765a, 5768, 5768a, 5794, 5794a, 5804, 5804a, 5812, 5812a, 5813, 5813a, 5816, 5816a, 5860, 5860a, 5870-5873, 5870a-5873a); St. Kitts (945-946); Samoa (1240, 1283); Spain (4142, 4143, 4180, 4185)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Palau (1322c)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Croatia (1020); Germany (B1124-B1127, B1127a); Macedonia (729, 732); Namibia (1324a, 1336a, 1338, 1339); Netherlands (1511c, 1516b, 1523j, 1523o, 1529, 1535a, B769); New Zealand (2695a); Papua New Guinea (1847, 1847e); Paraguay (3036, 3054); Penrhyn (569a, 569d); Philippines (3682, 3690); Portugal (3797, 3798, 3800, 3801, 3802); Romania (5801, 5829, 5839, 5839a, 5841, 5841a, 5874, 5874a, 5875, 5875a); Russia (7761, 7766, 7780, 7806); St. Kitts (934, 934e, 952-954); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1040); Samoa (1248a, 1249a, 1250a, 1251b, 1251d, 1252a, 1252d, 1266, 1270-1274); Spain (4139, 4144, 4158); United Nations (1161); Venezuela (1733h)

Land Mammals: Bats

Romania (5848-5851, 5848a-5851a); Samoa (1257)

Land Mammals: Cats

Algeria (1704); Germany (B1124-B1127, B1127a); Macedonia (729); Netherlands (1516a, B796); Palau (1318-1319, 1333-1335); Paraguay (3051); Philippines (3650, 3672, 3677-3678, 3692); Portugal (3799, 3849, 3851, 3852, 3853, 3854); St. Kitts (947a, 948, 952b, 952e, 953d); Samoa (1248c, 1249b, 1249d); Spain (4163); United Nations (Vienna) (598)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Austria (2670a); Germany (B1124-B1127, B1127a); Greenland (746, 748b); Macedonia (729); Monaco (2868); Namibia (1337); Netherlands (B769a); New Zealand (2683a); Paraguay (3036); Romania (5889, 5889a); St. Kitts (935c); Spain (4154c)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Namibia (1324c, 1336b); Spain (4181)

Land Mammals: Horses

Canada (2970e, 2975, 2975a); Namibia (1340-1342); Netherlands (1523a, 1523k); New Zealand (2659, 2664b); Philippines (3680c); Portugal (3814, 3836, 3845); Romania (5802, 5802a); Russia (7767, 7788); St. Kitts (945-946); Samoa (1266); Slovakia (750); Spain (4152c, 4164)

Sea Mammals

Palau (1326t); Penrhyn (559, 563); Russia (7761); Samoa (1223, 1233)

Sea Mammals: Whales

New Zealand (2683k); Penrhyn (556); Portugal (Azores) (582a, 584); Samoa (1226)

Birds

Algeria (1684-1686, 1703); Croatia (1020); Faroe Islands (675-676); Germany (2947, B1124-B1127, B1127a); Greece (Mt. Athos) (180); Macedonia (729); Namibia (1327-1329, 1331-1335, 1345-1347); Nepal (1033, 1034-1037, 1038-1041); Netherlands (1512a, 1513, 1513k, 1513l, 1513m, 1513n, 1513o, 1536, 1536u, 1536v, 1536w, 1536x, 1536y, B769); New Zealand (2683, 2700, 2701, 2702a); Pakistan (1244g, 1244h); Palau (1329-1330, 1333-1335); Paraguay (3032, 3036, 3044, 3054b); Penrhyn (557, 564, 567-568, 568a); Philippines (3650, 3672, 3677-3678, 3690b, 3692, 3696, 3697-3698); Poland (4264-4265, 4276); Portugal (3791-3792, 3796, 3819, 3820, 3822, 3823, 3850); Portugal (Azores) (581-582, 583); Portugal (Madeira) (347-348); Romania (5757-5760, 5757a-5760a, 5792-5793, 5792a-5793a, 5793b, 5793c, 5794, 5794a, 5795, 5795a, 5802, 5802a, 5828, 5828a, 5837, 5837a, 5842, 5842a, 5844, 5844a, 5846, 5846a, 5859-5862, 5859a-5862a, 5889, 5889a, 5901-5904, 5901a-5904a); Russia (7761, 7765, 7780); St. Kitts (905); St. Martin (89); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1042); Salvador (1757); Samoa (1225, 1227, 1230, 1232, 1241-1242, 1242a, 1249c, 1250d, 1251a, 1252b); Slovakia (762-763, 763a); Spain (4153, 4162, 4164, 4179); United Nations (1159, 1161c); Venezuela (1732d)

Insects

Nepal (1034-1037); Netherlands (1523g, 1523n); Pakistan (1244b); Romania (5782, 5782a, 5782b, 5843, 5843a); United Nations (1158); United Nations (Vienna) (597)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Nepal (1034-1037, 1038-1041); Netherlands (1523g, 1523n, 1537); Pakistan (1244a, 1244b); Romania (5786-5789, 5786a-5789a, 5765a, 5848, 5848a); Russia (7780); St. Martin (102-114); Samoa (1250b); United Nations (1158); United Nations (Vienna) (597)

Fish & Fishing

Algeria (1670-1671); Netherlands (1506-1510, 1506b-1510b, 1510c); New Zealand (2683i, 2683l, 2710-2714, 2714a); Palau (1326, 1343, 1345, 1349-1350); Papua New Guinea (1841-1846); Penrhyn (558, 560, 561, 565, 566); Portugal (3805-3809, 3823, 3864, 3865, 3865a, 3866, 3867, 3867a, 3869, 3869a); Portugal (Azores) (588); Romania (5846, 5846a); Russia (7772); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1044); Samoa (1224, 1229, 1231, 1278); Spain (4138)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

British Indian Ocean Territory (467, 467a); Netherlands (1507, 1507a, 1507b, 1506b-1510b, 1510c); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L145-L149, L149a); Palau (1326, 1339, 1346, 1349-1350); Portugal (3868, 3869a); Samoa (1222, 1228, 1269c); Spain (4140, 4178); United States (5197, 5197b); Venezuela (1732f)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

British Indian Ocean Territory (467a); Palau (1326ae, 1326am, 1340); Samoa (1269b, 1269c)

Reptiles & Amphibians

British Indian Ocean Territory (462-467, 467a); Croatia (1022); Namibia (1330); Netherlands (B769b); Niue (949-952, 952a); Palau (1326w, 1345b); Papua New Guinea (1847, 1847e); Penrhyn (562); Portugal (Azores) (588); Samoa (1248b, 1248d, 1250c, 1251c, 1252c, 1270-1274); Venezuela (1732e, 1732h)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Romania (5753-5756, 5753a-5756a)

Fire Fighting

St. Kitts (949e1-942)

Flags

Algeria (1693, 1696); British Indian Ocean Territory (467a); Canada (2969, 2969a, 2970a, 2970e, 2971, 2975, 2975a, 2981b); Chile (1646); Greenland (748b); Monaco (2867); Namibia (1326a); Nepal (1014, 1031); Netherlands (1506, 1506a, 1506b, 1510c, 1520e, B769a); New Zealand (2666, 2676, 2679, 2682, 2682a); Niue (947); Pakistan (1236, 1238, 1239b, 1241, 1244e); Palau (1322-1325, 1333-1335, 1347c, 1347e); Paraguay (2981, 3032, 3042, 3044, 3047b); Philippines (3649, 3650, 3670, 3675-3676, 3681, 3688-3689, 3691, 3700, 3703); Portugal (3792, 3803-3804, 3823c, 3839, 3855-3856); Romania (5790, 5790a, 5808-5811, 5808a-5811a, 5874, 5874a, 5900, 5900a); Russia (7776, 7797); St. Kitts (904, 947-948, 949-951); Salvador (1757-1758); Spain (4136, 4146); United Nations (1150-1157); Venezuela (1733a)

Flora

Faroe Islands (677c, 677d); France (4936); Namibia (1336); Portugal (3827); St. Kitts (934, 934e); Salvador (1757-1758); Samoa (1240, 1243, 1262, 1263, 1264, 1265); Slovakia (749); United States (5198); Venezuela (1732a, 1732b, 1732c, 1732g)

Flowers

Algeria (1672-1673, 1678); Canada (2970, 2972, 2973, 2974, 2975a, 2976-2980, 2978a, 2980a); Cayman Islands (1176); Chile (1646); Faroe Islands (677); France (5163-5166, 5163a); Gibraltar (1597); Greece (Mt. Athos) (181); Kazakhstan (804); Nepal (1014, 1024, 1034-1037, 1038-1041); Netherlands (1511f, 1513, 1523e, 1523m, 1538, B769); New Zealand (2715-2724, 2715a-2724a, 2720b, 2720d, 2724b, 2724d, 2724e); Pakistan (1239b, 1240, 1244a, 1244b, 1244c, 1244d); Palau (1309-1310); Papua New Guinea (1839d, 1840); Paraguay (3039, 3041); Penrhyn (555, 567-568, 568a); Philippines (3665-3666, 3667b, 3690, 3691, 3698); Pitcairn Islands (827); Poland (4277); Portugal (3788a, 3789-3790, 3821, 3850, 3855-3856, 3883, 3884, 3885, 3886a, 3887a, 3887c, 3888); Portugal (Madeira) (348, 349, 352); Romania (5769-5774, 5769a-5774a, 5774b, 5782, 5782a, 5782b, 5786-5789, 5786a-5789a, 5797, 5797a, 5798, 5798a, 5800b, 5836, 5836a, 5838, 5838a, 5840, 5840a, 5843, 5843a, 5847, 5847a, 5874, 5874a, 5876, 5876a); Russia (7761); St. Kitts (905, 935, 936, 949a, 949c, 955-957); St. Martin (102-114); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1043a); Samoa (1267, 1275, 1277, 1284); Slovakia (759, 762-763, 763a); Spain (4160, 4163, 4175-4176, 4193); United Nations (1158); United Nations (Vienna) (597); United States (5199-5200); Venezuela (1733b)

Flowers: Orchids

Pakistan (1239a); Philippines (3684-3685); Romania (5845, 5845a)

Flowers: Roses

Philippines (3661, 3665-3666); Slovenia (1215-1218)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Austria (2671); France (5115-5118, 5118a, 5118b); Germany (2948); Kazakhstan (804b); Namibia (1336c); Netherlands (1519, 1519k, 1519l, 1519m, 1519n, 1519o); Paraguay (3038, 3047, 3054); Philippines (3651-3660, 3700); Poland (4255); Portugal (3814-3818, 3867, 3867a, 3881-3886, 3886a); Portugal (Madeira) (342); Romania (5863, 5863a, 5878-5881, 5878a-5881a); Russia (7762, 7784a, 7789); Spain (4178, 4189); United Nations (1158); United States (5193, 5194, 5195, 5196, 5197, 5197b); Venezuela (1733e)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Greenland (749); New Zealand (2690); Papua New Guinea (1835-1840); Philippines (3701-3702); Portugal (3783, 3785); Romania (5766, 5766a); Slovenia (1214)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

British Indian Ocean Territory (467a); Estonia (725A); Pakistan (1238); Palau (1318-1319, 1333-1335); Philippines (3650, 3672, 3677-3678, 3692); Portugal (3849-3854, 3873a); Romania (5761-5764, 5761a-5764a, 5819-5820, 5819a-5820a, 5830-5833, 5830a-5833a, 5859-5862, 5859a-5862a, 5907, 5907a); Russia (7762, 7765-7766); St. Kitts (905); Spain (4143)

Judaica

Netherlands (1523a, 1523c, 1523k, 1523l); Slovakia (761)

Maps & Globes

Algeria (1702, 1703); France (5115-5118, 5118a, 5118b); Namibia (1324); Netherlands (1520b, 1520e); New Zealand (2690); Pakistan (1238b, 1240); Palau (1320, 1326, 1348); Paraguay (3032, 3034, 3041, 3053); Penrhyn (570); Philippines (3686); Pitcairn Islands (827); Portugal (3803-3804, 3870-3871); Qatar (1117-1118); Romania (5791, 5834-5835, 5834a, 5874, 5874a); Russia (7765-7766, 7770-7771); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1041, 1043b); Samoa (1276); Slovenia (1213); Spain (4135, 4158, 4185, 4193); United Nations (1149, 1158, 1161); United Nations (Vienna) (597)

Masks

Chile (1640-1645); Portugal (3785); Romania (5806-5807, 5806a-5807a, 5890, 5890a); Spain (4162); United Nations (Geneva) (650)

Military

Algeria (1695); British Indian Ocean Territory (468-473); Canada (2981-2982, 2982a); Cayman Islands (1175, 1177); New Zealand (2684-2689, 2689a, 2702, 2702a, 2715-2724, 2715a-2724a, 2720b, 2720d, 2724b, 2724d, 2724e); Palau (1317, 1321, 1344, 1347-1348); Peru (1886); Poland (4276); Portugal (3811-3813, 3839, 3849-3854, 3870); Romania (5852, 5852a, 5853-5855, 5853a-5854a); Russia (7769, 7773-7774, 7776-7777, 7785, 7786, 7788, 7797, 7804-7805); St. Kitts (949)

Motor Vehicles

Algeria (1675); Netherlands (1520c, B769); New Zealand (2718, 2718a, 2720b, 2720d, 2724e); Panama (959); Paraguay (2962a, 3047); Portugal (Madeira) (345); Romania (5792, 5792a, 5793b, 5793c, 5828, 5828a, 5874, 5874a); Russia (7774, 7776-7777); St. Kitts (949e); Spain (4144)

Automobiles

Netherlands (1515); New Zealand (2683); Panama (959); Paraguay (2963); Philippines (3672b, 3703); Poland (4268); Portugal (3823c); Romania (5828, 5828a, 5870, 5870a, 5872, 5872a, 5874, 5874a); Spain (4133, 4151, 4154a)

Motorcycles

Netherlands (1515e); Paraguay (2962b, 3047a); Romania (5871, 5871a); Spain (4144, 4154a)

Nobel Prize

Palau (1323d, 1333, 1334, 1335a); Romania (5777, 5777a); Russia (7768); Spain (4154d)

Performing Arts

Dance

Algeria (1690-1692); Chile (1646); Oman (576d, 578a); Philippines (3664, 3667a); Portugal (3872-3873, 3873a); Samoa (1258, 1259, 1282, 1284); United Nations (1159-1160); United Nations (Geneva) (650-651); United Nations (Vienna) (598-599)

Music

Algeria (1690-1692); Austria (2668); Canada (2970-2975, 2975a); Germany (2951-2952, 2952a); Greenland (750-752); Monaco (2870); Netherlands (1514, 1535, 1535a, B769d); Palau (1318-1319, 1333-1335, 1347c); Paraguay (3037, 3047, 3048, 3052b); Philippines (3668-3669); Portugal (3786-3688, 3875, 3892); Portugal (Madeira) (351); Romania (5767, 5767a, 5776, 5776a, 5801, 5815, 5815a, 5888, 5888a, 5889, 5889a, 5891, 5891a); St. Helena (1125-1127); St. Kitts (936a); Salvador (1759); Spain (4141); Venezuela (1733b, 1733d)

Music: Rock Stars

Austria (2666); Palau (1311-1313)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Palau (1314-1317)

Movies, Television & Stars

Canada (2983-2990, 2983f, 2983g, 2983h, 2984a, 2990a); Macedonia (729); New Zealand (2690); Palau (1322-1325, 1327-1328); Paraguay (3037); Romania (5882-5887, 5882a-5887a, 5887b); St. Kitts (941-942); Slovakia (755); Spain (4154b, 4155, 4156, 4158, 4188)

Theater

Canada (2970-2975, 2975a); Palau (1336, 1337); Paraguay (3052a); Poland (4269); Romania (5806-5807, 5806a-5807a, 5832, 5832a); St. Kitts (943-944); Spain (4149, 4184)

Personalized Stamps

Caribbean Netherlands (46-57); Philippines (3703); United Nations (1149, 1158); United Nations (Vienna) (597)

Petroleum

Russia (7763)

Philately

Namibia (1324); Nepal (1015); Netherlands (1524, 1524a); New Zealand (2320a); Pakistan (1244); Palau (1320-1321, 1326); Philippines (3682, 3688-3689); Portugal (3783-3785); Qatar (1117-1118); Romania (5801); St. Kitts (947-948); Slovakia (756); Spain (4143); United Nations (1161)

Printing

Namibia (1325, 1326a)

Railroads

Greenland (749); Pakistan (1244e); Palau (1320c); Paraguay (2962-2963); St. Kitts (947c, 948)

Red Cross

Palau (1314)

Religion

Algeria (1684-1686); Austria (2671); Germany (2946); Greece (Mt. Athos) (179-183); Nepal (1023, 1024, 1025, 1026, 1027, 1029); Netherlands (1509, 1509a, 1509b, 1510c, 1511d); New Zealand (2664b, 2716, 2716a, 2720b, 2720d, 2724e); Oman (576c, 577c, 578); Panama (954); Paraguay (3039, 3047); Peru (1887); Philippines (3647, 3648, 3679, 3699); Poland (4263, 4270, 4274, 4275, 4276, 4277); Portugal (3763-3764, 3771-3772, 3773-3777, 3789-3790, 3793-3796, 3838, 3875, 3879-3880, 3887, 3888, 3890); Portugal (Azores) (582); Portugal (Madeira) (344, 346, 353); Romania (5761, 5761a, 5780, 5780a, 5781-5783, 5781a, 5781b, 5782a, 5782b, 5797, 5797a, 5800b, 5816-5818, 5816a, 5817a, 5830, 5830a, 5859, 5859a, 5878-5881, 5878a-5881a); Russia (7766, 7767, 7775, 7790, 7796); Samoa (1243, 1245, 1247); Slovakia (759, 762-763, 763a); Spain (4141, 4153, 4177, 4186, 4187a, 4187b, 4191)

Christmas

Macedonia (733); Netherlands (1525-1535); New Zealand (2691-2698, 2695a, 2696a, 2697a, 2698a, 2698b); Paraguay (3038, 3054); Penrhyn (569); Philippines (3695); Portugal (Madeira) (341, 342, 343, 345); Romania (5726, 5726a, 5726b, 5875-5877, 5875a-5876a); St. Helena (1125-1127); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1040); Samoa (1269, 1277); Slovakia (752-754, 754a); Spain (4159-4160); Venezuela (1733)

Popes

Palau (1322d); Paraguay (3032-3033, 3038a); Portugal (3880, 3887a)

Science & Technology

Algeria (1675, 1676); Austria (2667); Netherlands (1511a, 1520d); Paraguay (3053); Portugal (3893); Romania (5778, 5778a, 5856-5858, 5856a-5857a); Russia (7768, 7794, 7802); Slovakia (758); Spain (4148)

Archaeology

Greece (2769-2775, 2775a); Nepal (1028); Philippines (3701-3702); Portugal (3874)

Astronomy

Netherlands (1520c); New Zealand (2703-2709); Romania (C302)

Computers & Mathematics

Portugal (3834-3835); Romania (5874, 5874a); Spain (4134)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Faroe Islands (673-674); France (5150-5161, 5161a); Nepal (1014, 1042-1043); Netherlands (1511b); New Zealand (2655-2664, 2664b); Oman (574-575); Pakistan (1238, 1245); Palau (1342); Panama (958); Penrhyn (570a); Philippines (3662); Portugal (3891); Portugal (Madeira) (350); Russia (7787); St. Kitts (904); Salvador (1757); Samoa (1253, 1265, 1268); Slovakia (748); Spain (4164, 4175-4176); United Nations (1161)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Faroe Islands (672); Palau (1331-1332); Portugal (Azores) (585); Samoa (1256, 1280); Venezuela (1684b)

Medicine

Algeria (1672-1673, 1696); New Zealand (2719, 2719a, 2720b, 2720d, 2724e); Peru (1889, 1891); Philippines (3663, 3693-3694); Portugal (3776); Romania (5777, 5777a, 5779, 5779a, 5874, 5874a); Spain (4154d)

Scouting

Namibia (1344)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Pakistan (1240)

Ships & Watercraft

Algeria (1687-1689); Canada (2969, 2969a); Greenland (749); Netherlands (1506-1510, 1506b-1510b, 1510c, 1511g, 1520, 1523f, 1523m); New Zealand (2657, 2663, 2664, 2664b, 2667, 2668, 2673, 2674, 2677, 2678, 2683k, 2685, 2686, 2687, 2689, 2689a, 2690, 2723, 2723a, 2724b, 2724d, 2724e); Palau (1321, 1326b, 1326c, 1326e, 1347b, 1347d, 1348); Paraguay (3051); Penrhyn (570d); Philippines (3663, 3676); Pitcairn Islands (826, 827); Portugal (3765, 3779, 3782, 3803-3804, 3823b, 3837, 3839, 3842, 3844, 3864, 3865, 3865a, 3866, 3867a); Portugal (Azores) (582a, 584, 586); Portugal (Madeira) (346, 348a); Romania (5874, 5874a); Russia (7772); St. Kitts (905); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1044); Samoa (1254, 1260, 1268, 1276); Slovenia (1214); Spain (4148, 4192); United Nations (Geneva) (650)

Space

Canada (2983-2990, 2983f, 2983g, 2983h, 2984a, 2990a); Romania (C302); Russia (7754, 7803); Samoa (1279); Spain (4154c)

Sports

Greenland (746-748, 748b); Monaco (2867); Netherlands (1515e); New Zealand (2683c, 2683m, B222, B224b); Paraguay (3051); Poland (4267); Portugal (3765-3767, 3778-3782); Qatar (1119); Samoa (1281); Spain (4151, 4158, 4164)

Baseball

Palau (1322)

Basketball

Philippines (3681)

Golf

New Zealand (2681, 2682a); Paraguay (3051)

Olympics

Algeria (1684-1686); Netherlands (1518); New Zealand (2655-2664, 2664b, 2665-2682, 2682a); Palau (1307-1308); Paraguay (3051); Philippines (3680-3681); Poland (4264-4265, 4266); Romania (5821-5823, 5821a, 5824-5827, 5824a-5827a, 5827b); Samoa (1243-1247)

Soccer

Paraguay (3037); Portugal (3810); Romania (5808-5811, 5808a-5811a); Russia (7781, 7795, 7806)

Stamps On Stamps

Nepal (1015); New Zealand (2320a); Philippines (3688-3689, 3690); Romania (5801)

Telecommunications

Poland (4263); Portugal (3828-3833); Romania (5874, 5874a); Russia (7803); Spain (4144)

Textiles

Paraguay (3046a); St. Kitts (936c); Slovakia (753, 754, 754a)

Native Costumes

Algeria (1690-1692); Canada (2969, 2969a); Chile (1640-1645); Nepal (1018, 1020, 1021); Netherlands (1511e); Pakistan (1244d); Papua New Guinea (1835-1840); Philippines (3664, 3667, 3676); Portugal (3777, 3786-3788, 3872-3873, 3873a); Portugal (Madeira) (352); Romania (5812-5815, 5812a-5815a, 5888-5891, 5888a, 5891a); Russia (7803); Samoa (1254, 1255, 1259, 1261, 1282, 1284); United Nations (1159-1160); United Nations (Geneva) (651); United Nations (Vienna) (598)

Toys & Games

Paraguay (3043)

Chess

Netherlands (1523i, 1523o); Slovakia (750)

United Nations

New Zealand (2687, 2689a); Pakistan (1245); Paraguay (3036); Portugal (3840, 3870-3871, 3893); Samoa (1276); Spain (4136, 4141); United Nations (1149, 1158); United Nations (Vienna) (597)

Wine

Austria (2671); Germany (2948); Netherlands (1533, 1535a); Portugal (3816, 3817, 3818); Spain (4164, 4178)

Women

Algeria (1674, 1703); Canada (2970a, 2970c, 2971, 2973, 2975a, 2981b, 2983c, 2983g, 2983h, 2989, 2990a); Cayman Islands (1175-1178); Chile (1646); Congo Republic (1236A); Croatia (1021); France (4935, 4936, 4937, 4944, 5162); Germany (2948); Gibraltar (1597-1603); Greece (2769, 2774, 2775a); Greece (Mt. Athos) (182); Greenland (748, 748b, 750, 751); Netherlands (1515, 1517a, 1520b, 1521c, 1522, 1524, 1524a, B769d); New Zealand (2320a, 2665, 2666, 2668, 2670, 2671, 2673, 2675, 2676, 2678, 2680, 2681, 2682a, 2683h, 2686, 2689a, 2715, 2715a, 2719, 2719a, 2720, 2720a, 2720b, 2720d, 2724a, 2724b, 2724d, 2724e); Pakistan (1244d); Palau (1309b, 1309c, 1318-1319, 1320-1321, 1322-1325, 1327f, 1328, 1334, 1336a, 1336d, 1336e, 1337a, 1337b); Paraguay (3034, 3035a, 3036, 3037, 3039, 3041, 3047, 3051, 3052a); Penrhyn (555); Philippines (3663, 3664, 3665-3666, 3667, 3672d, 3676, 3677-3678, 3680c, 3683, 3700); Pitcairn Islands (826, 827); Poland (4264-4265); Portugal (3764, 3769, 3823a, 3831, 3833, 3846, 3865, 3865a, 3866, 3867, 3867a, 3868, 3869, 3869a, 3870-3871, 3876); Portugal (Azores) (584, 587); Portugal (Madeira) (342, 345); Romania (5779, 5779a, 5795, 5795a, 5796, 5801, 5804, 5804a, 5805, 5805a, 5806-5807, 5806a-5807a, 5812-5815, 5812a-5815a, 5821-5823, 5821a, 5861, 5861a, 5872, 5872a, 5874, 5874a, 5882, 5882a, 5883, 5883a, 5884, 5884a, 5887b, 5889, 5889a); Russia (7762, 7772, 7789, 7801, 7801a); St. Kitts (935a, 936, 941e, 945-946, 947-948); Samoa (1240, 1258, 1275, 1276, 1278, 1281, 1283); Spain (4137, 4144, 4156a, 4193); United Nations (1159); United Nations (Geneva) (650-651); United Nations (Vienna) (598-599); Venezuela (1733c)

Writers & Literature

Monaco (2869); Netherlands (1523, 1523k, 1523l, 1523m, 1523n, 1523o); New Zealand (2690); Palau (1336-1338); Pitcairn Islands (826); Portugal (3768, 3770, 3775, 3777, 3834-3835); Romania (5802-5805, 5802a-5805a); Russia (7778a, 7783); St. Kitts (943-944); Slovakia (760); Spain (4149, 4154d, 4174, 4183)

Journalism

Algeria (1701); Namibia (1325-1326, 1326a); Nepal (1030); Portugal (3828, 3830, 3831)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Chile (1093a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.