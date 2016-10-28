World Stamps
Scarce 1994 Eritrea stamp set a valuable addition to a Flag topical collection
Tip of The Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Eritrea lies on the Horn of Africa, bordering Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sudan, and the Red Sea. Eritrea was an Italian colony and, after World War II, a region of Ethiopia before gaining its independence in 1991.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The stamps of independent Eritrea do not enjoy a huge following in the United States. However, most of its earliest issues from 1991 to about 1995 are very difficult to find in the stamp market. The demand is relatively low, but the supply is even lower.
The 1994 set of nine Flag of Eritrea stamps (Scott 211-219) has appeal to flag topical collectors. The 2017 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set at $58.50 in mint never-hinged condition.
The set is very similar to an earlier (1993) set of six Flag of Eritrea stamps (Scott 205-210). The border of all the stamps in the earlier set is blue, while the stamps issued in 1994 have different colored borders. This is a difficult set to find, and it would be a good buy at full Scott catalog value if you see it offered.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?