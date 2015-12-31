Indian stamp designer flourishes through creativity

Dec 31, 2015, 10 AM

Sankha Samanta has designed over 400 stamps in his life, and recently had some of the more impactful ones on display at a recent philatelic exhibition, held at Agri Koli Bhavan in Nerul, India. This stamp depicts Gandhi, and is the cover page of Souvenir

By Colin Sallee

1. Indian stamp designer has acclaimed record

“Creativity behind the birth of every postage stamp is nothing but the designers labor of love.”

These are the words of Sankha Samanta, an Indian stamp designer with more than 400 postage pieces to his name.

Samanta, who’s Master’s degree in Fine Arts has proved to be significant for him, recently attended a philatelic exhibition – the first in which his designs stood alone at an exhibit.

The Times of India reports that Samanta’s track record of stamps designs is a unique one. Citing his designs of Golden Jubilee of Parliament (2002), International Day of Disabled Persons (2007), and most notably, the world’s first Mahatma Gandhi stamp printed on khadi – a handspun cloth native to India

2. Atlanta welcomes Ameristamp Expo in 2016

“Ameristamp Expo, the nation’s second-largest annual postage stamp event, will take place in Atlanta in the Hilton Atlanta Downtown at 255 Courtland St. NE, Jan. 29-31. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free and open to the public.”

Read more about the event

3. Washington block a hit at Kelleher auction

“The star lot was an item shown on page 1 of Linn’s issue of Dec. 7, 2015: a 1914 block of four 1¢ green George Washington stamps that, at first glance, seems quite ordinary, worth perhaps $20 or $30 at most.”

See why it sold for so much

4. Connect with Linn's Stamp News

5. Hot topics

Have a quick look at three interesting posts from the last few days on Linns.com: