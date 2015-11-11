American Philatelic Center growing its youth programs

Nov 11, 2015, 8 AM

The American Philatelic Society has been working to grow the programs it offers to young collectors at its American Philatelic Center headquarters in Bellefonte, Pa. The society's efforts were recently highlighted in a Centre Daily Times article.

In the nominating application dated Oct. 26 and published on the American Philatelic Society website in early November, Peter McCann officially announced that he was seeking the office of director at large. McCann served as APS president from 1999 to 2003

By Colin Sallee

1. Kid collectors

The American Philatelic Center, home to the American Philatelic Society in Bellefonte, Pa., has become a hub for the hobby's youth.

The Centre Daily Times recently reported that more and more young stamp collectors are taking advantage of a pair of programs geared toward them: the Youth Stamp Club and the Young Stamp Collectors of America.

While the Youth Stamp Club functions as an in-person group, “The Young Stamp Collectors of America is a division of the American Philatelic Society that was created to promote the hobby to young stamp collectors on the Internet,” the Centre Daily News reports. “All members receive an e-newsletter, sent quarterly and filled with articles, how-to’s, collecting basics, activities, stamp offers and more. They can participate in online monthly meetings where they can chat with fellow members from many areas of the United States.”

Aside from materials and learning opportunities for these kids, parents are also involved in a positive way.

Volunteers at the Young Collectors of America and Youth Stamp Club group are willing to teach their knowledge of stamps to our country's youth.

Here’s the full story about what options young people have at the American Philatelic Center.

2. Historic Danish post office sold

The historic postal building in Copenhagen, Denmark, which until this year housed the country’s oldest post office and its popular Post and Tele Museum, has been sold and is being converted into a complex of shops and offices.

The building stands in a historic area of Denmark, adjacent to the Round Tower built by King Christian IV in 1642.

Read all about the notable Danish post office.

3. Nov. 24 auction to feature Cantor collection of Canada Small Queens stamps

The auction firm Sparks in Ottawa, Canada, will offer the Daniel Cantor collection of Canada’s Small Queens stamps and postal history in a Nov. 24 public auction. More than 520 lots will be auctioned in the Sparks auction room.

Get more information about the upcoming Sparks auction.

