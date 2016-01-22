New and improved Linns.com keeps getting better

Jan 22, 2016, 10 AM

Linns.com has a new look! Tell us what you think about the updated design and navigation in the comment section below.

Updated Feb. 4, 2016:

Notice anything new?

Linn’s Stamp News debuted the new Linns.com in January, which features a fresh look and a more user-friendly approach to delivering our unrivaled stamp-hobby breaking news, expert insights, and collector resources. And in an effort to continue providing our readers with the most informative and easiest-to-navigate stamp-hobby site on the web, we've made even more improvements since the initial relaunch.

There are a couple of major things you probably noticed right away when we went live with the new Linns.com in January.

We have given a new look to the website, with a fresh color scheme and font for our headlines and article text. Perhaps more important, however, is how we've restructured our content.

Instead of the separate "News" and "Insights" sections we had before, each featuring several sub-sections, we now have a comprehensive "News & Views" section, which brings together all of our stamp-hobby news coverage and expert columns. The section is broken up into four sub-sections — "U.S. Stamps and Postal History," "World Stamps and Postal History," "Auctions," and "Postal Updates." As a result, it’s now much easier to find the news and insights that are most important to you.

Since these original changes, we've also tacked on a couple of additional improvements.

The category of each news article, and a link to that category's landing page, now accompanies each headline on the home page as well as on the article page. This allows readers to more easily navigate the site and locate more content under the categories they care about most.

You will now also see, on the home page and every article page, a tool on the right side of the page that brings together all of our social media accounts so you can easily connect with Linn's Stamp News on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

You can also at the same spot easily sign up to receive our Weekly Update newsletter, the best way to keep up on all the important news and views in the stamp hobby.

We at Linn’s Stamp News are very excited about the new Linns.com, and we want to know what you think, as well. Comment on this post below, or put a message on our Facebook wall, to give your feedback.

And we're not done yet. Look for more improvements to come in 2016.

As always, we thank you for your readership and welcome your feedback.

Happy collecting!

