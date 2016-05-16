Ropex stamp show postmarks recall 1934 National Parks commemoratives: Postmark Pursuit

May 16, 2016, 5 AM

Three postmarks honoring 100 years of the National Park Service are offered by the Ropex stamp show and exhibition in Canandaigua, N.Y.

By Michael Baadke

The 2016 Ropex stamp show, sponsored by the Rochester Philatelic Association in New York, is scheduled for May 20-22 at the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center, 250 N. Bloomfield Road in Canandaigua, N.Y., southeast of Rochester.

The show is offering a different pictorial postmark with the same National Parks theme for all three days.

The National Park Service is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2016, and the show will celebrate with postmarks that recall the designs of the popular National Parks commemorative stamps issued in 1934.

The postmark on Friday, May 20, shows the vignette of the 1¢ stamp from the 1934 series, picturing the El Capitan rock formation in California’s Yosemite National Park.

The Saturday postmark (May 21) depicts the 5¢ stamp design of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park, which extends over Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

On Sunday, the design captures the image of the 10¢ stamp and its view of the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina.

Requests for these postmarks all go to the same address, so it’s important to specify which postmark you want to receive when making your request.

Also keep in mind that your envelope must be franked with enough postage to fulfill the current first-class letter rate of 47¢.

To obtain any or all of these Ropex National Parks postmarks, send your request to:

ROPEX Station, Postmaster, 405 Eastern Blvd., Canandaigua, NY 14424-9998, May 20 (Yosemite), May 21 (Yellowstone), May 22 (Great Smoky Mountains).

The following cancels are also available:

NATIONAL ROAD FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Addison, PA 15411-9998, May 19-21. (Old school building, “43rd anniversary,” “Addison School.”)

HAM EVENT Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Dayton, OH 45401-9998.

— May 20 (Circular postmark, city skyline, “Hamvention,” “The Radio Frontier 2016.”)

— May 21 (Smiling pig wearing headset, ”Dayton Hamvention,” “Radio Frontier 2016.”)

CHESTER Station, Postmaster, 309 Route 20, Chester, MA 01011-9998, May 21. (Railroad station, “25 years” “Chester on the track,” “175 years of the Western Railroad,” “1991-2016, 1841-2016.”)

WALLINGFORD JUBILEE Station, Postmaster, 4 S. Main St., Wallingford, CT 06492-9998, May 21. (Triangular symbol, Connecticut outline map, large “350,” “1670-2020.”)

8TH ANNUAL FISHING HERITAGE DAY Station, Postmaster, 1605 State Route 26, South Otselic, NY 13155-9998, May 21. (Large outline letter “G,” two fish, “Line up with Gladding,” “Gladding bicentennial 1816-2016.”)

GRADUATION DAY Station, Postmaster, 634 Swift Road, West Point, NY 10996-9998, May 21. (Military hat, crossed swords, “With Honor We Lead.”)

MILITARY HERITAGE MUSEUM Station, Postmaster, 130 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950-9998, May 21. (Large star, five smaller stars, shield with stripes and eagle head, “Freedom is not free, Armed Forces Day, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

