Newly revealed 2017 U.S. stamps dominate headlines: Week’s Most Read

Sep 30, 2016, 5 AM

Among the 2017 stamps that the United States Postal Service recently revealed is a forever stamp honoring President John F. Kennedy, marking the 100th anniversary of his birth.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. USPS reveals Jack-o'-Lantern die cut shifts: It sounds like something spooky happened to the United States Halloween stamps.

4. Three U.S. holiday stamps rescheduled: The Hanukkah forever stamp, Nativity forever stamp and Florentine Madonna and Child forever stamp all have new issue dates.

3. Washington is the subject of many stamps, and his home of one particularly valuable envelope: George Washington has likely been commemorated on more U.S. stamps than any other person. Even his house has a philatelic legacy.

2. Monday Morning Brief | U.S. stamps in 2017: Linn’s Stamp News­ associate editor Michael Baadke reports on stamps that the United States Postal Service plans to issue in 2017.

1. Breaking down the newly revealed 2017 U.S. stamps, from Kennedy to the queen conch: Linn's introduces you, item by item, to the newly announced crop of 2017 USPS stamps.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter