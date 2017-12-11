US Stamps
Online shopping cart launched for Amos Advantage products
Philatelic Foreword — By Jay Bigalke
The month of December included an online success story for Amos Media Co., parent company of Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalog, with the launch of a new shopping cart and the redesign of its website. The new site is the first big step in growing the company’s online products business.
Amos Advantage is our sales venue for stamp and coin hobby products. This includes the Scott catalogs, album pages, stamp mounts, books and coin collecting supplies.
The site is now easier to navigate and has a fresh look. Individual product pages showcase a photograph or image of the product and have the specifications prominently spelled out. For example, the Scott stamp mounts pages include the product dimensions, quantity, color and more. The page even has a link to the Scott mount size guide.
A lot of updates and items appear under the surface of the website. The launch of the new Amos Advantage site is another way the company continues its support of the two hobby spaces.
The launch of the new AmosAdvantage.com website also sent me thinking. What sort of stamp related product is out of print or not being made anymore that should come back? I have my wish list, but I would be interested in hearing from Linn’s readers. Send your suggestions in an email to jbigalke@amosmedia.com, or send a note by postal mail addressed to Jay Bigalke, Linn’s Stamp News Editorial, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.
With a new year ahead of us, who knows what could be possible?
